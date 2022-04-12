Fans Drag Teresa Giudice & Fiance for Instagram Story

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice got engaged to her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October 2021. On April 10, 2022, Ruelas shared a post about showering with a romantic partner on his Instagram Stories. The upload, originally from the Instagram account @love_quotes_feelingss, featured a man and woman standing in a shower together.

“Save Water, Shower Together.. ❤️,” read the post.

Ruelas tagged his fiancee in the Instagram Story. Giudice also shared the upload with her followers.

On April 10, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Giudice’s Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“This made me cringe so hard, people in high school would repost this pic & tag their girlfriend/boyfriend and Louie tagged Teresa 💀 any RHONJ fans think they’ll actually last?” read the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About the Instagram Story

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions about Ruelas and Giudice’s Instagram Stories.

“I was going to post this too the moment I saw it. So cringe. They live together, no need for him to post that and tag her for us to see, that’s what someone who cares more about what outsiders think of him as a lover would do, instead of putting more attention to the health and longevity of his relationship. So high school,” wrote a Reddit user.

“LOOOK!!! WE ARE A HAPPY COUPLE!!! 🙄🙄,” added another.

“we all have that one friend who is constantly trying to reinforce the love for their partner on social media..🚩🚩🚩🚩,” shared a commenter.

“Total cringe! Teresa has young kids still and this kind of stuff is just gross for them to be subjected to🤮,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“Her kids are not that young but yeah, it’s still gross for a mum of kids of any age to be posting this stuff. Actually it’s gross for anybody to be posting this, not everybody needs to know your business lol,” wrote a different person.

“Ewwww. Never last. Never. I won’t feel Sorry for her this time. Nobody will,” chimed in a fifth person.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

Throughout “RHONJ” season 16, Giudice has had issues with her co-star Margaret Josephs after she questioned her relationship with Ruelas. In season 16, episode 1, Josephs encouraged Giudice to have her fiance address a video that showed him pleading to an unnamed woman at what she has determined to be a retreat. The fashion designer spoke about the video that featured Ruelas in a February 2022 interview on “The Wendy Williams Show.” She stated that “there was a lot out there on social media” about Ruelas and asserted that she did not dig up any information.

“There’s things to address. There is that video and you know, when you look up what the video is, you do go to this camp and they say you have to take out your aggression so you don’t beat women, so I thought that was a little bizarre so I was like, he has to address this. It’s nothing that I dug up, I said, ‘There’s a few red flags, let him address it.’ That was it. It was out of concern,” stated Josephs.

