Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gives Update on Daughter Ariana’s College Plans

If you’ve kept up with former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann from the beginning of her time on Bravo, you have watched as her family has grown and expanded throughout the years. However, for season one Real Housewives of Atlanta watchers, it’s hard to believe that her two oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, are all grown up!

Earlier this year, Zolciak-Biermann offered an update on her daughter Ariana’s college plans. During a May 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Zolciak-Biermann explained that her daughter was supposed to go to college in Arizona.

“She graduated this year, she’s going on to Arizona,” Zolciak-Biermann explained during the Watch What Happens Live episode. “She’s supposed to go to ASU, I think with maybe the corona and not knowing what’s going on with schooling, she might go to Georgia, here… She’s enrolled in ASU right now, we may pull her from that, she may go to Georgia just to figure out kind of, this whole corona. Why am I going to pay $50,000 for her to just do it on the computer in Arizona, you know? It doesn’t make sense. We’re up in the air. I think a lot of people are up in the air.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana, is 19 years old, while her oldest daughter, Brielle, is 23 years old. Zolciak-Biermann is married to former football player Kroy Biermann, and together, the two of them have four young children, Kash, KJ, Kaia, and Kane.

Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Decided to Attend College in Georgia

After her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Zolciak-Biermann announced in August that her daughter, Ariana, had decided to stay in Georgia for the time being. On Instagram, Zolciak-Biermann shared a sweet photo of her daughter before she headed off to school. “Guess who started college today?” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in the caption. “My sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe it!! Where did the time go?”

Zolciak-Biermann continued, writing in the caption, “She opted to stay in GA and not attend ASU due to Covid. I’m over the moon about it! The entire family is actually!! She has no plans on staying here next year of course, but I’ll cross that bridge then. We are so proud of you Ana Banana and you will always be my baby no matter what! Love you to the moon and back a zillion times!”

Ariana Biermann Said That She Might Want to Study Fashion

During a recent October 2020 interview with Page Six, Biermann revealed that she might want to study fashion. “I am right now taking online classes at Georgia State because it was canceled in person here,” Biermann told Page Six. “So I’m doing online right now and then my plan for the next couple of years is either to transfer to UCLA and move to L.A. or go to SCAD in Atlanta and study fashion.”

Biermann continued, telling Page Six that while her family was thrilled that she is in Georgia right now, she wanted to be able to experience new things. “It wasn’t even about getting away [from the family],” Biermann explained about her decision to go to Arizona. “It’s just being on my own and going to see the world and experience life and go to college.”

READ NEXT: Are Gleb Savchenko and RHOBH Erika Jayne Having an Affair?