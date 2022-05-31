Fans Bothered by Lisa Rinna Using Dead Mom as ‘Shield’

Fans are bothered by Lisa Rinna using her mother’s death to “shield” her poor behavior.

On May 30, 2022, Rinna posted an Instagram Story ahead of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airing the episode featuring her mother Lois’ death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Says She Has Experienced ‘Rage’ During the Grieving Process: ‘Grief Is a Tricky Little Devil’

“Grief is a tricky little devil,” Rinna wrote. “In a week or so my Mom will pass on the show and I am not looking forward to reliving this but I’m trying to accept what is. I find it so interesting that rage has been so ever-present for me during this time I wonder if any of you have felt like that during the grieving process? I am having a very hard time but I’m trying to just allow space for all of the feelings. This is probably the hardest thing I have ever been through. I send so much love and support to all that are going through this and have been through this and on the Memorial Day I thank all of the souls who gave their lives for our freedom.”

Rinna posted the Instagram Story shortly after fans were blasting her for sharing a phone number from someone who sent her a text message.

Fans Think Lisa Rinna Is ‘Using Lois’s Death as a Shield’

A Reddit thread was started titled, “Lisa using Lois’s death as a shield” where fans discussed her previous posts against this one.

“Or… two things can be true?? Ready for the downvotes to begin tbh,” someone wrote. “She can still be a major asshole and STILL be grieving her lmao. I don’t know why this is so difficult for so many people to grasp. Lisa Rinna LOVES attention and no one is disputing that. However some of the most genuine moments from the show with Lisa in my opinion were with her and her mother. She very clearly loved her mother and it’s fucking rude to imply that her emotions or grief in regards to her mother are fake in anyway. (How she deals with that grief and hurts other people is another story.)”

“Considering how thoroughly disgusting she was towards LVP after her brother died, it’s very hard for me to summon my full capacity of empathy for Rinna as she had even less than zero for LVP,” another commenter said. “It was just unthinkable behavior, and the fact that she was willing to do it in public was beyond the pale for me.”

“Girl, this exactly what Rinna wants to happen,” another fan said. “She is not like ‘guys I’m sorry for what I did I’m in lot pain’ she is trying to make us feel bad because our response to shitty things that she done this couple days are now not valid because she is in a lot of pain. How we supposed to know that death of her mom was coming on the show? She is trying to manipulate the people. She is weirdly doubling down if you read carefully the message.”

“Her grief may explain her behaviour, but it doesn’t excuse it ..” a fan wrote.

“I think the issue with her arguing this is that she behaved this way before she was grief stricken. This isn’t a change in behaviour – it’s just her,” another fan said.

“I have no doubt that she’s grieving & probably very angry,” someone said. “I’m not going to minimize that in anyway, and I don’t think anyone else should. But I don’t believe that her poor behaviour is because of her grief. She’s exhibited this kind of behaviour many times before. She can be both a bad person, and a grieving daughter at the same time.”

“If she had not been making an ass mockery of herself recently on social media I would feel more empathy for her,” someone said.

Despite the many negative comments, there were also fans sticking up for Rinna.

“I can’t imagine reliving when my dad passed away on a show like this. Like Lisa or not this feels genuine,” someone wrote.

“Or maybe watching the playback of her mother’s death really is f***** hard for her? I don’t think this is a huge leap to make,” a fan wrote.

“She loved her mother deeply. It was one of the most genuine things about Rinna,” someone wrote. “So if she needs to use it as a shield I don’t begrudge her that. I know she must be suffering immensely.”

