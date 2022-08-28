Fans React to Lisa Rinna’s Post Referencing Aspen Trip

On August 21, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to share an image that featured either an envelope or a folder that read, “Aspen Receipts.” As fans are aware, the mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 suggested that there was issues involving Kathy Hilton during the cast’s stay in Aspen.

“‘Silence is Golden 🥴,” captioned Rinna.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Post

Several social media users shared their thoughts about the image in the post’s comments section.

“What kind of receipts exist in a Manila envelope in 2022? Are they her literal receipts so she can do her expenses?The more Rinna hypes something up the less impressive it is,” wrote a commenter.

“After Andy [Cohen] called her a disaster on socials you would think she would of had a break….but no here we go again 😒 the woman literally has no life outside of housewives. I f****** hope she gets fired cause I can’t wait to see her meltdowns then 😂,” added another.

“Rinna just found an envelope in her house and wrote that s*** up there. I guarantee you it’s empty lol,” shared a different person.

“honestly rinna could drop the biggest bomb at the reunion and id still want her to go,” shared a different person.

“How is writing on a piece of paper ‘Aspen Receipts’ equivalent to actual receipts? I swear Rinna thinks the audience is as dumb as she is!” stated another.

“She’s soooo desperate. Like she has zero shame. It’s pathetic,” commented a Bravo fan.

“They building up the hype for the next few episodes… I’m ready Lmfao,” wrote an RHOBH viewer.

“She’s trying so hard to keep her diamond 😂😂 she’s actually beyond pathetic now. Sad!” asserted a social media user.

“Ah yes, let’s gloss over my behavior for the past 15 episodes. Oh, and let’s throw someone else under the bus. Sounds desperate. Typical Rinna,” chimed in a ninth person.

Kathy Hilton Commented on the Aspen Trip

Hilton briefly spoke about the Aspen trip during a July 2022 interview with Extra TV. She claimed she did not have issues with her castmates “until the last episode.” She also asserted what occurred in Aspen was the result of “family drama” between her and her sister, Kyle Richards.

“The truth is I love my sister, I love both my sisters, I never should have ever – at the end of the day, it was how I was feeling but I should have just kept it to myself. I think that things always — I’m pretty even keeled,” said Hilton.

She noted that she had been traveling to do press for her daughter, Paris Hilton’s Peacock show, “Paris in Love,” which caused her to feel tired when she arrived in Aspen.

“I flew in with no sleep to Aspen and you know, overtired, no excuse but I was overtired, and high altitude and a glass of wine, and my feelings, maybe being overly sensitive, or whatever,” stated the mother of four.

She then explained that the issues arose because she said “something off camera.”

“I was kind of venting and I’m sorry and I’m sorry for upsetting anyone,” stated Hilton.

