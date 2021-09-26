Mary Cosby Comes for ‘Bobble Head’ Whitney Rose in Twitter Rampage

Be careful, because she’ll send Jesus after you.

This week, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby came after costar Whitney Rose in a since-deleted Twitter rampage, calling Rose a “bobble head,” and more. This came after Rose did an interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap series, where Rose claimed that Cosby isn’t currently speaking to her.

“You are such a liar!” Cosby wrote on Twitter, which was captured by the Instagram account @queensofbravo at the time. “Whitney Rose you know you don’t talk to me! With your Bobble Head! Humble yourself!”

In another Tweet, Cosby accused Rose of being a liar. “Whitney Rose is the Biggest liar everything she does she is told to do!” Cosby wrote. “You need to stop lying on me because your being the most this season with your pole dancing mentality. You & I will never be friends why would I talk to a fake Whitney Rose.”

And, to top it all off, Cosby also alleged that Rose was a racist. “Whitney Rose is being so hungry with her lying self…” Cosby tweeted. “She knows she is not that girl who puts a fire out she can’t put her own fire out! Yes she’s racist I said it racist! Like her cousin … she’s talking like she knows me … she has no backbone she’s not real so fake! I can’t!”

Rose Fired Back at Cosby’s Tweets

I don’t respond to crazy or baseless accusations. May we all try a little harder to lead with love ❤️. #RHOSLC @BravoTV — Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose) September 24, 2021

In response to Cosby’s messages about her, Rose wrote in a September 24, 2021, tweet, “I don’t respond to crazy or baseless accusations. May we all try a little harder to lead with love. #RHOSLC @BravoTV.”

In response to Rose’s tweet, many “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” fans seemed to take her side. “Mary needs to really find Jesus because if she was who she said she is she wouldn’t throwing things out like that,” one fan wrote in response. Another user agreed, writing, “Girl it’s ok. Forget what others say just be your beautiful self.” One fan also chimed in, “As always taking the high road. Your words and action show what type of person you are.”

Cosby Is at the Center of This Season’s Drama on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’





First Look at Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City | Bravo With accusations and indictments looming over their heads, the Salt Lake City housewives are taking their relationships, parties, and shade to new levels. Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres September 12th at 9/8c. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/Bravo-YT ►► VISIT BRAVO’S OFFICIAL SITE: bravo.ly/Official #Bravo #RHOSLC… 2021-08-13T16:00:28Z

This season, it looks like Cosby may be at the center of the drama when some of her costars accuse her of running a cult, as seen in the trailer for season two. “All the rumors are that Mary’s a cult leader,” Rose is heard saying in one scene. In another scene, Lisa Barlow sits down with an unidentified man who says, “Is it a cult? Yes. Does she call herself God? Yes.”

And, in a September 16, 2021, report from The Daily Beast, a few members of Cosby’s church spoke out about their experiences in the congregation.

“It’s not a joke,” Abby, a former member raised in the church, alleged to the outlet. “She’s got these people terrified. That woman is the most evil thing that ever walked this Earth. You have no idea, all those smiles and s***—that is not real.”

However, despite these allegations, Cosby maintains that these rumors are baseless. “There’s no cult,” Cosby told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. It’s the people that are looking for fault.”

