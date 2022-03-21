Fans Blast ‘Out of Touch’ Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga has come under fire over comments she made to her daughter Antonia on a recent episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Since then, fans have resurfaced a couple of photos of Gorga and her daughter and accused the Bravo star of Photoshopping her daughter’s appearance.

The original photos were posted in 2020 and showed a couple of pictures of Antonia taken on the same night; one of them was shared by Gia Giudice and the other was posted by Gorga. “Is it just me or did Melissa Gorga facetune her daughter’s face?” one person asked on Twitter. “Left is a pic by Gia Giudice and the right is Melissa’s — from the same night.” Here is the post:

Is it just me or did Melissa Gorga facetune her daughter’s face? Left is a pic by Gia Giudice and the right is Melissa’s — from the same night. #RHoNj pic.twitter.com/wWvF1MQfhs — Christopher Rogers (@ChrisRogers86) July 7, 2020

The side-by-side photos were shared again on Facebook and on Twitter on March 16 and sparked a slew of mixed reactions from fans.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Photos of Antonia, With Many Accusing Gorga of Facetuning the Photo

Many people slammed Gorga in response to the photos circulating again. The photos were taken during the 4th of July weekend in 2020, with one of them posted by Gia Giudice along with several others from that evening. The second photo was shared a couple of days later by Gorga but was from the same event.

The side-by-side photo was posted again on Twitter and it was shared on a Facebook group with the caption, “I wonder why Antonia seems so depressed…if my mom photoshopped the way I looked, I’d have problems with her, too. Antonia is beautiful the way she is but when mom says you’re not good enough.”

There were tons of comments from fans who agreed, with one who wrote, “SAD! Melissa’s alteration to the picture is so obvious. Antonia has Melissa’s pre-surgical nose. Why would she want to give her daughter a complex about her appearance?!?” “Melissa is out of touch with anyone else’s feelings but her own,” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “Way to build her confidence.” Another comment stated, “Oh no she didn’t do that!!!! You don’t touch your kids with filters!” “Melissa will ruin her daughters self confidence,” one person predicted. “I think u cant get any lower than this, absolutely disgusting,” another wrote. “Damn Melissa gave her a completely different face,” someone said.

However, some people suggested that Antonia might have given her mother the go-ahead or edited it herself. “Just looks like a makeup kinda filter to me,” someone wrote. “Is it right? No. But I HIGHLY doubt her teenage daughter didn’t double check that picture before it was posted on social media.”

Someone else agreed, “Really? How do you know her teenage daughter didn’t say do not post that here you can post this one.” “Is there any chance Antonia face tuned the photo herself? And her mother posted it?” one person asked.

A few people commented that there might not have been any Photoshop used and the lighting and Antonia’s makeup were the only differences in the photos. “To be fair it is a different angle than the other pic & she’s smiling in this picture…” one wrote. “What? She looks literally the same… you clearly don’t anything about how light works …” someone replied.

Heavy reached out to Gorga’s team for a comment.

Gorga Was Slammed for Saying Her Daughter Was Lazy During a Recent Episode of RHONJ

Gorga was recently blasted by RHONJ fans over her comments to her daughter in episode 7 of the hit Bravo show’s 12th season. While Gorga was planning Antonia’s sweet sixteen, she discovered that her daughter wasn’t as excited about it. A comment from Gorga about the guestlist caused Antonia to snap at her mother for the decision to change schools halfway through the year.

Gorga also appeared to dismiss her daughter’s low spirits and blamed her mood on her ACL injury. Antonia, on the other hand, said she didn’t want to go back to tumbling even after her knee healed, causing Gorga to call her “lazy.” Fans were quick to call out Gorga for her comments about Antonia, with one writing, “not melissa belittling her daughter’s struggles…. this woman gets worst and worst every season.”

Someone wrote, “Your daughter is DEPRESSED, Melissa, she’s not LAZY get your s*** together and help your child.” The tweet was liked nearly 3,000 times.

