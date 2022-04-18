Hit Bravo Show Renewed for Another Season & Filming Has Already Started

Apopular Bravo show has been renewed by the network and the stars have already started filming, according to an exclusive reveal by one of the cast members.

On April 13, 2022, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon did an Amazon Live. During the stream, she shared some exclusive details with fans — she confirmed that the show is coming back for another season, and that the ladies have already started filming.

Bravo has yet to officially reveal that the show has been renewed for another season. The 6th season aired in 2021 and featured Housewives Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton.

The show’s reunion was edited into four parts, with the last segment airing on November 28, 2021. Since then, the network has been mum on the franchise’s future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dixon Revealed That the Show May Return in the Summer of 2022

While Dixon was showing some of her favorite Amazon finds — including a 14-foot Inflatable Projector Movie Screen — she was asked if the Potomac ladies would be back for more drama in the state of Maryland.

Surprisingly, Dixon decided to share an exclusive tidbit.

“Because you are here with me, I will exclusively tell you – YES! We are filming season 7. I’m so excited we’re here for season 7. It’s such a blessing. It’s so amazing. The fans, the supporters have been so amazing supporting our show,” she said.

Dixon admitted that she’s unsure of the series’ release date, but she’s hopeful that it will return to Bravo in the summer.

“I can’t tell you when, but we’ll be back,” Dixon said.

Season 7 of RHOP May Have a Cast Shakeup

Although it does sound like things have gotten under way with season 7 of RHOP, there has been quite a bit of chatter about the cast.

For starters, Askale Davis, who was a “friend of” during season 6 will not be reprising her role — or getting a champagne glass of her own — according to TV Deets. The outlet got word that filming for season 7 did begin in March 2022, even though Bravo didn’t make any definitive moves to renew the program.

However, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby have all been spotted filming. In fact, the ladies appeared in a photo shared by Bravo and Cocktails on Instagram.

Meanwhile, RHOP star Candiace Dillard has dropped some hints that she won’t be returning for another season. Shortly after the reunion filmed, Dillard took to Twitter with a cryptic message.

“Well. When one door closes, another will open,” she wrote. Several fans took this to mean that Dillard was done with Bravo and wouldn’t be returning for another season, even if she was offered a contract.

There’s also another former RHOP star that may be wanting back in. Katie Rost took to Instagram to issue an apology to executive producer Andy Cohen, and she just about begged for her champagne glass back.

“I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work . And I’m hot and amazing and so I’m issuing this statement publicly,” she wrote.

No word from Bravo on her potential full-time return, however.

