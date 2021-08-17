‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Season 6 Gets the Axe

It looks like fans will have to wait to see what the ladies in Dallas are up to.

Bravo has officially stated that they have no plans to film a sixth season of “The Real Housewives of Dallas.” “There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” Bravo said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 17.

But RHOD may not be gone for good. The network referred to “Real Housewives of Miami,” where it had four seasons before temporarily going off air. Peacock picked up the series for a reboot earlier this year.

Season five of RHOD aired earlier this year and starred Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kary Brittingham, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon.

A Cast Member Hinted at the Franchise’s Fate

Earlier this week, fans thought they caught original cast member Brandi Redmond officially saying goodbye to the franchise.

Redmond posted an Instagram Story late Monday, August 11. In the Story, as seen above, she posted a black screen and wrote in white type, “It’s time to say goodbye. But I think goodbyes are sad, and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure.”

The Instagram Story – written in the RHOD font – also included two gifs of Redmond dressed in her RHOD gowns. A few hours later, the mom of four deleted her post. Fans originally assumed this was Redmond’s way of saying goodbye to the franchise, but it could now be Redmond saying goodbye to the franchise as a whole.

Rumors Circulated That RHOD Had a New Cast

Over the last few months, rumors have circulated in the Bravo-sphere that fans may only see a few familiar faces next season. Season five finished airing in May 2021, and the show did not film over its usual summer slot. Fans and Bravo gossip accounts began to take a deep dive into the potentially new cast.

One Twitter fan account thought that only Simmons, Moon, and Westcott would be returning. In addition to those three, the account theorized that three newbies would be joining: Lizzy Savetsky, Madelaine Lam and Mahisha Dellinger. Another fan joined in on the rumors tweeting, “Word is they’re adding a black housewife to the cast of #RHOD”

After the news was announced, the fan accounts took to Twitter to express their confusion. “We have all been mislead by production and cast members that the show was returning,” one fan account tweeted on August 17. “As for the no plans for returning in 2022 all Bravo fans know what this means. #RHOD will not be back.”

Many other fans seemed disappointed that Bravo decided to take the pause. “Tiffany literally gave one of the best Freshman seasons *ever* and D’Andra literally had her funniest and best season yet,” a fan tweeted. “We *need* these women on our screens, Bravo! #RHOD.”

Another wrote, “I’m sad about #RHOD ending. I’ve always found it to be somewhat of a dark horse. The last two seasons have had real issues but I was hopeful that this rumored cast change would help. Anyway, rest easy old friend, we will maybe meet again.”

