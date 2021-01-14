New RHONJ Season Reveals Cheating Allegations

In the explosive new Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer that dropped yesterday, it looks like viewers are in for some serious drama this upcoming season. The trailer teased many conflicts between the cast, including cheating rumors. In the beginning, Margaret Josephs narrates, “Everyone’s marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside, but guess what? Things aren’t always what they seem.”

Although it’s unclear who exactly the ladies are referring to when talking about the cheating allegations, from the looks of the trailer, it seems like there could be trouble in paradise for Joe and Melissa Gorga. During the trailer, the cameras show a clip of Teresa Giudice saying, “Last night the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number. They’ve been texting all day.” The cameras then cut to a shot of Gorga texting someone on her phone. The trailer also featured many clips of the couple fighting, including Joe Gorga saying to his wife, “Be careful what you say, because I’ll never talk to you again.”

However, it’s possible that the cheating allegations could also be about Jackie Goldschneider and her husband, Evan Goldschneider. Giudice is caught whispering to Josephs that, “Like, why do I hear rumors that when he goes to the gym he screws around?” After Giudice says that, the camera cuts to Goldschneider and her husband, indicating that she could have been talking about them.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to premiere on February 17.

Teresa Giudice Was Reportedly Behind Some of the Accusations This Season

In October, a source told Hollywood Life that Giudice was the one who allegedly lit the match when it came to these cheating rumors. According to the source who told Hollywood Life, “Jackie was initially upset because Teresa said [her husband] Evan [Goldschneider] was cheating on Jackie. Then, they got together to resolve that, but then, Jackie put gasoline on the fire by digging into Teresa and Teresa’s fiery personality took over and things between them got worse.”

According to Hollywood Life, these rumors were reportedly the reason why Goldschneider did not attend this season’s cast trip and why she was also rumored to have taken a break from filming. However, it looks like this feud may not have lasted very long, as the source told Hollywood Life that the two women are now made up with each other.

Dolores Catania Said That This Season Will Bring ‘Emotional’ Fights

During a recent interview with E! News, star Dolores Catania revealed even more about the upcoming season, explaining that viewers will be seeing some “emotional” fights. “You’re going to see fights that you haven’t seen in years,” Catania told E!. “Like visceral, visceral, emotional fights. After the episode[s] and after these certain scenes—and every single f–king one of us has [them]—you’re gonna have to take a nap. It’s draining. It’s draining!”

Catania continued, “The things that have gone on this season, the next day we were still, like, knocked out, emotionally drained. Every single cast member.”

