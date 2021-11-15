‘RHONY’ Stars Comment on Rumored ‘Cast Shakeup’

The Bravo series “The Real Housewives of New York City” may have a different cast in future seasons, as reported by Us Weekly. The show’s latest season starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Eboni K. Williams, and Leah McSweeney. In June 2021, a source revealed to the publication that “[t]here’s talk of a shake-up in the production company” for season 14.

“Let’s just say, nobody’s safe,” shared the insider.

A different source shared similar sentiments and explained that “producers don’t like the chemistry between the cast — and are wondering if they should go out with the old and in with the new.”

The insider explained, “Sonja [Morgan], Luann [de Lesseps] and Ramona [Singer] are on the chopping block.”

“Tinsley Mortimer is in talks to come back, but nothing is set in stone,” revealed the source.

During a November episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Kelly Clarkson questioned Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps about possible cast changes.

“There have been rumors that a major shake up cast is coming to ‘Real Housewives of New York.’ So how will you feel about that?” implored the singer.

Singer initially seemed to dismiss the rumors regarding the show’s casting. She then clarified that she would not have an issue if the “RHONY” cast expanded for the next season.

“Well first off, you can’t believe anything you read… But I do think we could use some, definitely, some more cast members if we come back I would definitely like to see a lot more people come on because I gotta haze somebody new,” quipped Singer.

Luann de Lesseps shared similar comments.

“We’re only five right now so, you know, we have a small cast compared to a lot of the franchises so I think we kind of need a reboot and it’s always nice to have new people on the show also, you know, make new friends and experience new personalities and different energy, so I think it’s a good thing,” asserted de Lesseps.

Andy Cohen Spoke About ‘RHONY’ in a November 2021 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Andy Cohen shared that “‘RHONY’ is in pause mode,” but Bravo is taking steps to focus on season 14.

“It will be in repair mode,” said Cohen.

The producer acknowledged that most viewers did not enjoy ‘RHONY’ season 13.

“We’re looking forward to next season and building on it and it’s a fun problem to have. How to make a great show better and that’s what we’re working on,” explained Cohen.

Luann de Lesseps Discussed Filming Season 13 During a November 2021 Interview

During a November 2021 appearance on the “Chick in the Office” podcast, Luann de Lesseps explained that the “RHONY” cast had difficulty filming season 13.

“We filmed during one of the most difficult times. I mean during COVID, Black Lives Matter, an election, there was a lot going on. There was a lot of social tension. That we got to film and got to dress up and put makeup on was already a God send for me because, you know, we were all stuck at home,” said the 56-year-old.

Despite these issues, she asserted that “at the end of the season [the cast was] really in a good place.”

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Gives X-Rated Explanation of Pete Davidson’s Appeal