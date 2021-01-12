Tamra Judge Hints at Potential Return to Real Housewives

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is spilling the tea about her future with the reality show franchise. Judge – one of the longest-running full-time Housewives cast member – began her RHOC journey in 2007 for its third season. She announced she would be leaving RHOC in January 2020 after 12 seasons.

Judge posted a photo of her husband Eddie Judge and herself sharing her news with fans. “It’s been a wild 12 years,” she wrote as the caption. “But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

Since her departure, many fans have wondered whether Judge would ever choose to fully recommit to the show. Judge remains uncertain, but never say never. “Well, I never know what Bravo’s going to decide to do,” she said during an Instagram Live with CJ Sykes on December 19. “There is a lot of buzz out there saying I’m going to be asked back.”

She continued saying, “I have not gotten a formal offer yet and if I get a formal offer I’m not telling anybody.” She jokingly added, “I’m just going to walk on.”

Fans May See Judge Sooner Than Expected

Judge hasn’t made an appearance on the current season of RHOC, but it’s not over yet. The 53-year-old reality star hinted that she may show up during the season 15 reunion. Andy Cohen revealed that the reunion had been filmed in early December.

“I did get a phone call during the reunion,” Judge told CJ Sykes after the reunion had been filmed. “You might see it, I don’t know.”

Judge added that she has, “gotten a little bit of feedback” on how the reunion went. She also revealed that she still occasionally talks to current cast members Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter.

“They shot the reunion yesterday and I think that the reunion is going to be better than the entire season,” she said. Judge added that she hasn’t been watching the current season. “I do think there’s going to be a shakeup — a big shakeup,” she said.

Judge Has Opened Up About Her Departure Before

As many RHOC fans know, Judge is one to speak her mind. Shortly before the newest season of RHOC premiered in October, Judge appeared on an episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. Judge said that Andy Cohen wanted “younger housewives” on the show, and that Cohen was “ageist” in the past. These claims came after Judge was let go from the franchise before Season 15 started filming.

Cohen addressed Judge’s comments during an episode of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. When Glanville asked what he thought of Judge’s claims that Cohen was ageist, Cohen responded, “If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women that are really thriving in their 50s and late 50s. Yeah, no. I don’t care for that [remark].”

Cohen continued saying, “We just felt that the show needed some new air. We needed to air it out and see where it went. These two women were so identifiable with it and will always be. I hope they will someday be back in some capacity.”

