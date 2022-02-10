Stars of ‘Star Trek’ Mourn the Loss of a Special Effects Titan

On February 8, 2022, news broke that the legendary designer, modelmaker, conceptual artist, engineer, director, and visionary Douglas Trumbull had passed. He was instrumental in bringing “Star Trek” to movie theaters in 1979 and also was a creative force behind “2001,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and “Blade Runner.” Trumbull was 79 years old.

While the world of moviemakers remembered Trumbull by sharing their thoughts and memories of this man who helped shape so many science fiction stories, it was the “Star Trek” community that reacted a bit differently.

For folks who worked on creating the world of “Star Trek,” both in television and for films, Trumbull was one of the people who helped save the franchise. While there have been many cited through the years, including Nicholas Meyer, Harve Bennett, and a few others, Trumbull stepped into the maelstrom, which was “The Motion Picture,” and helped salvage the film by working to recreate nearly every special effects shot.

This was incredible, especially since the film had more special effects shots than “Star Wars” and “Close Encounters” combined. Paramount brought Trumbull into the project when director Robert Wise and others realized that the special effects created for the film (using cutting-edge 1970s-era computers) were not up to the challenge. Trumbull and his team, with the help of John Dykstra’s effects company, got the job done in time for “The Motion Picture” to screen by December 7, 1979, just as Paramount promised.

Remembering A Giant

Legends: Remembering the day that visual effects giant Douglas Trumbull took a moment to catch up with William Shatner, backstage at Creation Entertainment's Star Trek Las Vegas convention in 2019. Denise and I were thrilled to share the stage with Trumbull at that event. pic.twitter.com/UVIsYsmwTs — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) February 8, 2022

Current “Star Trek: Picard” showrunner Terry Matalas, who has been regularly tweeting out teaser pictures from the “Picard” set, shared this image. Presumably, there is a new Starfleet vessel that could appear in Season or 3 of “Picard,” named in Trumbull’s honor.

Michael Okuda, who was so instrumental for so many “Star Trek” shows for his graphic design (among other things), shared a touching photo of William Shatner with Trumbull in 2019. He also paid tribute to Trumbull by tweeting that he was “shattered” to learn that Trumbull had passed. “He was an artist and an innovator and a personal hero,” Okuda wrote.

Trek writer and journalist Ian Spelling posted a remembrance of Trumbull on Facebook, thanking him “for helping whisk us so convincingly to worlds unknown in the movies on which you weaved your magic.” Spelling linked to his interview with Trumbull from 2019, published on StarTrek.com.

Perhaps the Best Tribute

So glad and lucky to have known him a bit. He was so supportive of me, and I'm gonna miss him being there. Such big shoulders to stand on. Thanks Doug Trumbull for everything. There won't be another. pic.twitter.com/mAlkpLp9bd — Holographic Dochterman™ (@darendoc) February 8, 2022

Perhaps the most meaningful remembrance was from the Inglorious Treksperts podcast, which shared an interview with Trumbull from 2019 in Las Vegas. Trekspert and visual effects expert Daren Dochterman spoke with Trumbull about how the team came in and pulled off recreating the special effects for “The Motion Picture.”

“They were expecting that these computer graphics were going to work — and they weren’t,” Trumbull told Docterman on the podcast. “We said, ‘Ok. We’re going to have to go back, build miniatures, do some tried and true stuff… smoke it up. Do what we did for other movies and make it work.’ So simpler was better.”

Dochterman asked Trumbull how he could convince Director Bob Wise to discard some of the scenes for TMP, which had already been shot.

“They were terrible,” said Trumbull on the omitted Memory Wall scene. “It was very hard for me to take the role I had to take. I’m coming in to save the day, and I know I have been imbued with a certain trust that I am going to do that. And I have to go to Bob and say, ‘the stuff you shot is really unsalvageable.”

“That’s hard to say to another artist,” said Trumbull.

Trumbull admitted that he was arrogant when first approached work on TMP. He thought that after his work on Stanely Kubrick’s “2001,” a project like “Star Trek” was beneath him.

“No, no,” Trumbull said in an interview with the Toronto International Film Festival. “That’s a television show. And it was an extremely challenging project.”

Thanks to the professionalism of Trumbull, fans of “Star Trek” got to see what the Enterprise looked like on the big screen. He gave the effects and ships in the Trek universe the same realism that fans now come to expect.

