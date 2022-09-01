Star Trek’s Boimler Borrows Tactics From ‘Seinfeld’ and Schwarzenegger

As with every episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” a few things happen, most of which are funny, and then things return to normal. That’s the basic formula of a situational comedy, which “Lower Decks” certainly is. Even though the show’s main characters live and work in outer space, they are still the subject of the same kind of humor one might expect to see on “The Office,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” or “The Goldbergs.”

Those characters, Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), find themselves in humorous situations, which they usually solve by the end of each episode. The other main character, Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), does not. His drive and ambition to be a Starfleet captain have been the one constant which has driven him through all three seasons thus far.

‘Lower Decks’ Season 3

Play

Star Trek: Lower Decks | What's Coming Up In Season 3 | Paramount+ Lower deckers Tawny Newsome (Ensign Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Boimler), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi), and Creator Mike McMahan—along with upper deckers Dawnn Lewis (Captain Freeman), Jerry O'Connell (Commander Ransom), Gillian Vigman (Dr. T'Ana), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), and Paul F. Tompkins (Dr. Migleemo)—catch us up on where we left off in… 2022-08-24T14:00:02Z

While Boimler is the butt of most of the jokes on “Lower Decks,” his penchant for getting into the ridiculous keeps the stories moving — and fascinating. This is true for the latest episode of “Lower Decks,” entitled “The Least Dangerous Game.”

ATTENTION READER: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS AND INFORMATION ABOUT “STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS” SEASON 3: EPISODE 2, “THE LEAST DANGEROUS GAME.”

This episode featured some easy-to-spot “Star Trek” Easter eggs. Among them was a scene where Mariner and Commander Ransom (Jerry O’Connell) dove off the edge of a “space elevator,” which is precisely what Kirk (Chris Pine) and Sulu (John Chu) did in “Star Trek (2009).” Fans also saw the main characters playing an updated version of the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” Interactive VCR Board Game.

‘A Klingon Challenge’

Play

Star Trek: The Next Generation Interactive VCR Board Game – A Klingon Challenge A Klingon Challenge is a video board game created by Decipher, Inc. The game is set in the Star Trek universe, specifically on the USS Enterprise-D. It utilizes a video tape that runs constantly while users play the board game portion. A PDF of the original instructions can be downloaded from here mega.nz/#!PwxxUJxb!qj6uI1436Y4PKyvWfJCBlvkfqpZ3CDMFaj5nA2g_pt8 2014-04-17T10:28:40Z

Instead of a VCR, the characters interacted with General Martok (J. G. Hertzler), who ordered them to do a few ridiculous things to win the die and attain glory in Sto-vo-kor. The game was titled “Bat’leths & BiHnuchs,” and gameplay was very similar to the old VHS game.

Boimler learned that a former crew member got promoted to captain. The purple-haired ensign declared that everything he’d ever done in Starfleet was to achieve the rank of captain and command his own ship. From that moment on, he decided to do the opposite of his instinct. Instead of shying away from joining a Bajoran dirge chorus run by Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), he joined. Instead of ignoring a request to pose for an art class aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, he accepted.

‘The Opposite’

Play

George Does The Opposite | The Opposite | Seinfeld George is up, Elaine is down and Jerry is even Steven. Season 5 Episode 21 The Opposite: George decides to turn his life around by doing the exact opposite of what he would usually do. Elaine is having a lot of bad luck. Jerry keeps breaking even. Kramer gets the coffee table book published. Watch… 2021-09-01T16:00:05Z

To those who have watched the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld,” this situation might sound a bit familiar. That is because the “Seinfeld” character, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), decided to do something nearly exactly the same. In the 1994 episode, “The Opposite,” George attempted to turn his life around by not doing things the way he usually did. Instead, he would do “the opposite.”

George went from an unemployed “loser” who lived with his parents to an executive with the New York Yankees, with a new apartment and a new girlfriend. George declared that his dreams came true because he did the opposite. Since Boimler is doing the same experiment, will his dreams also come true? Will the Boims become a captain at some point?

Viewers will have to watch and see because Boimler did not get a ship and three new pips during “The Least Dangerous Game.” But one of his Costanza-style decisions forced him into a confrontation with a terrifying creature.

Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. The Predator

Play

Predator 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger Battle Scream 2K RESOLUTION Slightly clipped 2016-12-02T19:54:55Z

As he was accepting all kinds of invitations, Boimler took on the challenge of becoming prey from K’Ranch, a hulking, Predator-like alien. Boimler clearly did not understand that allowing himself to be hunted on the ship was dangerous and might result in his death.

After a few near missed, Boimler got serious and decided to defend himself from K’Ranch. In a scene reminiscent of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 role in “Predator,” Boimler found a phaser rifle and a few other weapons, wiped black grease across his face, and confronted K’Ranch. The alien shot a spear through Boimler’s shoulder and used a selfie stick to take a photo of himself with the ensign. Unlike the real Predator, K’Ranch and his kin practice catch and release. In the end, Boimler made a few brownie points with Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), who was friendly with K’Ranch.

“Lower Decks” humor is sometimes slapstick and silly. They borrow some situations from other shows and series in the same way “The Simpsons” does. Using cues from “Seinfeld” and “Predator” helped make “The Least Dangerous Game” a successful show and a worthy addition to the “Lower Decks” pantheon of episodes.

READ NEXT: ‘Star Trek’ Fans: Please Do Not Spoil ‘NOPE’ for Everyone Else