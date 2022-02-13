Super Bowl 56 Performances List & 2022 Schedule Times

The 2022 Superbowl halftime show will feature five of the biggest names in hip-hop. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr.Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige are all set to perform during the Los Angeles Rams versus the Cincinnati Bengals showdown on Sunday, February 13.

According to NBC Sports, viewers can expect the halftime show to begin between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m., approximately 90 minutes after kickoff.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Are the Performers?

The five performers that will be headlining the 2022 halftime show are all music industry legends. According to New York Daily News, they have received 43 Grammys and have 22 chart topping albums between the five of them.

Dr.Dre, 56, rose to fame in the 1990s. He released his first solo album, “The Chronic,” in 1992. The “Nuthin but a ‘G’ Thang’ singer has won seven Grammys in his career, including his first for his 1993 single “Let Me Ride.”

Mary J. Blige, 51, has dominated the hip-hop world since the early 90s. According to CBS Sports, she has had 41 singles hit the Billboard Top 100 chart, and in 2017 she became “the first person to be nominated for an Academy Award in acting and songwriting in the same year.”

Eminem, 49, is a rapper and producer. The Detroit native has won 15 Grammys in his career. He also won an Academy Award in 2003 for his hit song “Lose Yourself,” which is featured in the film “8 Mile.”

Snoop Dogg, 50, is a rapper, TV personality, and entrepreneur. He rose to prominence in the early 90s with his 1991 album, “Over the Counter.”

Kendrick Lamar, 34, is the youngest of the five performers. The “HUMBLE” singer released his first album titled “Overly Dedicated” in 2010. He gained mainstream success in 2012 with the album “good kid, m.A.A.d city.”

The 2022 Halftime Show Setlist

An official halftime setlist has not yet been announced, but NBC Sports compiled a list of songs that will likely be featured.

Still D.R.E.

Animals

Gin and Juice

Drop It Like It’s Hot

Family Affair

Be Without You

Lose Yourself

Without Me

The Real Slim Shady

Forgot About Dre

Alright

HUMBLE

Swimming Pools (Drank)

California Love

Superbowl 56 Halftime Show Teaser Trailer

The official NFL Twitter account released a teaser trailer for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in January 2022.

“The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th,” the NFL tweeted alongside a video of the five performers.

To watch the teaser click HERE.