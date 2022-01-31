Who Was Voted Out on the ‘Australian Survivor: Blood V Water’ Premiere?

The newest season of “Australian Survivor” has fans all around the world hyped up, and not only because it is featuring “Survivor” legend and two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine and her 24-year-old daughter Nina in a “Blood vs. Water” themed season. Recently, American fans have become invested in the Australian franchise due to the the 16-month “Survivor” “drought” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 8 of “Australian Survivor,” “Brains V Brawn,” aired in the summer of 2021, shortly before the release of “Survivor 41,” and the current season will continue well into the “Survivor 42” premiere in March. Given how Australia has provided “Survivor” to American fans when there otherwise would be none, there has since developed a large cult following of the franchise among many Americans.

The premiere of the show’s ninth season, “Blood V Water,” aired yesterday, where it was revealed that

Here’s what you need to know:

Nine Twine Led the Charge Against Andy Meldrum

Andy Meldrum first rose to prominence in the sixth season of “Australian Survivor,” called “Champions vs. Contenders,” where he was placed on the “Contenders” tribe. The “Champions” were composed of twelve high-achievers: celebrities, athletes, and previous “Survivor” contestants, while the “Contenders” were everyday, ordinary Australians.

Andy’s duplicitous and paranoid gameplay caught up with him in his original season, when he was the first person voted off after the merge, one vote shy of making the jury. This was the second “Champions vs. Contenders” season – the first aired in 2018 and featured notorious American “Survivor” villain Russell Hantz for a brief two episodes, before he was the first voted out of his tribe.

Andy, 49, came back to compete on “Blood V Water” with his younger sister Kate Tatham, 46. He was placed on the “Water” tribe, and became the first person voted off in a 9-2-1 vote on Day 2. According to the Daily Mail, it was Nina Twine who led the charge against Andy, after he had tried to rally votes against tribemate Alex Frost for injuring his back during a challenge.

In his Network 10 bio, he said that he was “Planning to use his skills as a professional poker player to read people,” and that he was “ready to try and play a more honest, fun, and good-natured game this time around.” Unfortunately, that style of gameplay seemed not to have worked out for him.

Other All-Stars Remain on ‘Blood V Water’

Andy was not the only noteworthy contestant on this season. Along with Sandra and her daughter Nina, other notable contestants include married couple Samantha Gash and Mark Wales, who met and fell in love on a previous season and are now returning for redemption.

Also competing are Michael “Croc” Crocker, a 41-year-old former National Rugby League player who is competing with his sister-in-law (his wife’s sister) Chrissy, 42, as well as former “Masterchef Australia” contestant Khanh Ong, 28, who is competing with his sister Amy, 24.

Unfortunately for American fans, contrary to previous reports by host Jonathan LaPaglia, it appears as though “Australian Survivor” will not be available on Paramount+, at least for the time being. It is likely the entire season will be available on Paramount+ to view in its entirety, however, once it has finished airing in Australia. Previous seasons of “Australian Survivor” can also be viewed on the website and app.

“Australian Survivor: Blood V Water” airs Mondays on Network 10 for Australian viewers. American “Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 42 will premiere on March 9, 2022.