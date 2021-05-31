‘Survivor’ Legend ‘Salty’ To Miss Out On ‘Winners at War’

There is a strong argument to be made that “Survivor” castaway Cirie Fields is the best player to never win the game — and she knows it. That’s why she recently said she’s a bit “salty” to miss out on “Winners at War.” She actually wasn’t even sure she was going to watch that season. Read on to find out what else she said about her epic “Survivor” legacy.

Fields Admits She Was ‘Jealous’ of ‘Winners at War’

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Fields admitted to being “jealous” and “salty” about sitting at home and watching all those legendary winners play in season 40.

“I really enjoyed ‘Winners at War,'” said Fields. “I was jealous, though. First of all, season 40 — I wanted to be there for that. Just to be on that season, being a fan of ‘Survivor.’ Then, being on ‘Survivor’ so many times and not being on ‘Winners at War,’ I’m a little bit salty. And I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? They have champagne?!’ And then to have your entire family out for the Loved Ones visit? Oooooooooooh!!! Yeah, I was salty. I was salty.”

But Fields said she “got over it.”

At first, I wasn’t going to watch it, but I was in my feelings and I was like, ‘Come on now, you love ‘Survivor.’ And I watched the whole entire thing.”

“It was great to see how the most elite Survivors would act when they’re surrounded by just the elite,” she added. “You’re the big man on campus when it’s fans vs. favorites or with some returnees, but not winners. But when it’s all winners, there’s no way to hide.”

Fields Has an Impressive ‘Survivor’ Legacy

In any discussion about the best castaways who never won, Fields has to be top of the list. She played in “Panama,” “Micronesia,” “Heroes vs. Villains” and “Game Changers” and finished 4th, 3rd, 17th, and 6th.

Many fans think Fields would have won “Micronesia” if the show hadn’t done a last-minute switcheroo and changed it from a final three to a final two. But either way, Fields has not earned the title of sole survivor and she says she would absolutely go back “every time.”

“I am a crackhead with ‘Survivor.’ Especially because I haven’t won. But even if I won in Panama, I think I would have continued to play because I’m addicted to it almost. I was addicted to it as a fan, right? So now to be a part of it… I would play every time,” said Fields.

She added that her only regret from the show is not putting in “a thousand percent effort and preparation” physically.

“I know my goal is to win ‘Survivor,’ and I know that at some point it’s going to come down to me winning a challenge in order to push myself to the end to sit in the final and speak to the jury. And I just never really go the extra mile to be a hundred percent prepared, and I guess that would be the only thing I regret,” admitted Fields.

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

