Russell Hantz Goes on Tirade Against Biden Over Ukraine Crisis

Three-time “Survivor” contestant Russell Hantz is known for his controversial, outspoken attitude, both on and off the show. Though he hasn’t competed on “Survivor” for years, Hantz still holds a loyal following among some of the show’s fanbase, both on YouTube and Twitter. If there’s one thing fans know about Hantz, it’s that he does not shy away from sharing his opinions on certain matters, and that extends to politics.

In light of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, Hantz has taken to Twitter to blast U.S. President Joe Biden for his handling of the situation. Here’s what you need to know:

Hantz Calls Biden ‘Our Weak Ass President,’ Defends Trump

Early Thursday morning, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to send troops into eastern Ukraine, Hantz went on a Twitter storm, starting by tweeting simply “#WWIII.” Shortly afterward, he crafted a tweet defending former President Donald Trump from attacks that he was too soft on Putin, saying, “What now?? #RussiaUkraineConflict I know what.. let’s just blame Trump right? lol 🤯”

He then claimed that the invasion of Ukraine was only taking place because of “our weak ass president,” referring to Biden. When a user responded that the invasion was “because of Putin, full stop,” rather than Biden, Hantz angrily replied, “My point being Putin would have never done this under Trump!! That’s a fact!”

This attack that is happening now in Ukraine is because of our weak ass president!! That’s all.. — Russell Hantz (@russellhantz) February 24, 2022

Another fan expressed disappointment in Hantz, claiming they thought he had “turned a corner” after his “Survivor: Winners at War” interview with Wendell Holland, which involved a great deal of discussion about the death of George Floyd and the resulting Black Lives Matter protests, and said that Trump did indeed allow the invasion to happen by withholding military aid to Ukraine (which was the subject of his first impeachment).

The fan said that Hantz was still looking through “red-colored glasses,” referring to Hantz’s ardent support for the Republican Party. To this, Hantz responded, “I [sic] looking through real glasses and watching real things happen! What f****** corner are you talking about??”

Hantz then retweeted a Fox News segment of Laura Ingraham interviewing Trump, in which Trump claimed that “This would not have happened during my administration…it didn’t for a very good reason and I’ll explain that to you some day. But it wouldn’t have taken place and it wouldn’t have taken place right now.”

Hantz Has Posted in Support of the Trucker Convoy

The ongoing situation in Ukraine is not the only ongoing political subject that has riled Hantz up in recent weeks. Hantz has also spoken in support of the Canada Convoy Protests, in which thousands of Canadian truckers and citizens converged in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa to protest against the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

In an Instagram post two weeks ago, Hantz posted a picture of the Canadian and American flags side-by-side, with a caption saying, “I’m with y’all!! #freedomconvoy2022.” The next day he posted a controversial photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface, saying, “Is this racist??”

Two days ago he also mocked Trudeau’s claim that Canada will “stand against authoritarianism” by placing sanctions on Russia, claiming that the notion of Trudeau standing against authoritarianism is laughable. Claiming governments are authoritarian for imposing vaccine mandates has become a favorite pastime of the right in recent years. Another former “Survivor” contestant, Spencer Reiman Bledsoe, recently made headlines for, amongst other controversial statements, calling New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a “tyrannical female politician” for proposing certificates for vaccinated citizens.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The two-hour season 42 premiere will air on March 9.