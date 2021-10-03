VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Shares New Instagram Post

“Teen Mom” Amber Portwood signaled she doesn’t care to “impress” people while her daughter, 12-year-old Leah, is giving her biological mother the silent treatment. In the September 28 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Leah said she didn’t want to talk to Portwood because she hurt her stepmother, Kristina Anderson, by calling her a “homewrecker” and a “whore” on social media.

Though Portwood apologized to Leah — by sending a video to ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and asking him to play it for their daughter — the 12-year-old said she wasn’t interested in having her mother in her life.

Days after the September 28 episode aired, Portwood shared a video on October 1 from rapper Nicki Minaj’s 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as noted by The Sun. The “Anaconda” rapper was talking about not needing approval from other people.

“No matter how great your life is, you can’t even impress people,” Minaj told DeGeneres. You just have to do you and make yourself happy and forget about trying to get everyone’s approval. It’s better just to keep those things sacred… I have just learned over the years to let things come and go as they’re going to come and go.”

The video garnered more than 9 million views.

In her emotional letter to Leah, Portwood said she was sorry for missing out on her daughter’s milestones.

“I know I missed some very important times in your life, times that a mother should not miss, while I was still trying to understand my own life,” she said.

“I am so sorry for the things that I did that kept us apart,” she added. “I never ever wanted to hurt you. I think about you every day and I will never stop trying to mend our relationship no matter what it takes. I will always love you. You are my heart no matter what.”

Leah was speechless at first. “I mean, I’m sure we have good memories. But I couldn’t tell with the crying if that was fake so I really don’t know what to think of it,” she said. “I don’t know if I can forgive her and especially not now.”

Portwood Accused Leah of ‘Turning’ on Her

While talking to executive producer Larry Musnik, Portwood revealed it had been “months” since she and Leah spoke.

“I feel like I’m never going to win,” the Indiana native confessed. “It’s been a couple of months, literally. I wanted us to have a great co-parenting family that I thought we had until it became weird. And then all of a sudden Leah started acting weird and turning on me.”

Portwood, 31, vowed to fight for their relationship. “Leah’s my daughter,” she said. “This is not her. She does not ignore me like this. Even if I take responsibility for every single wrongdoing I’ve ever done, it just feels like it’s never enough.”

The “Teen Mom OG” star wondered aloud how many times she would have to apologize to gain Leah’s forgiveness. “All I can say is sorry and try to move forward,” Portwood said. “I can’t sit here and have her think things that aren’t true about me because I am her mother.”

