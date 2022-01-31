‘Teen Mom’ Star Mourns Loss of Family Member

Ashley Jones is mourning the loss of her grandmother.

In an emotional post on her Instagram story, seen below, Jones wrote, “I don’t think it’s fair that my grandmother passed. And every time I think about it I don’t wanna be on this earth. I wanna get drunk, do a drug, forget about it all. Cause it’s a type of pain that you can’t heal from.”

She concluded, “I want my grandma back, but evertine I think about my grandma I think about my daughter, and that’s the only thing keeping me here and keeping me sane.”

In another pic on her Instagram story, Jones posted a throwback photo of her grandmother, and wrote, “Rip to my heart.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jones Recently Confirmed Her Marriage to Bar Smith

Fans have been busy watching Jones on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” which airs Tuesday nights on MTV. On the January 11, 2022, episode of the show, Jones revealed that she had married longtime boyfriend Bar Smith– together, the two parent daughter Holly.

In the show, per The Sun, Jones’ co-stars asked, “You guys came together. Are you not together?” To which Jones replied, “We remarried.” She said, “We’re married but not together. I have a lot of anger built up with Bar. I speak one language, he speaks another and we don’t hear each other,” Jones said.

But while Jones told her co-stars that the two are broken up, she told cameras directly that she hopes they can get “get some tools to be able to speak to each other in the same language.”

Jones’ Opens up About Life Before ‘Teen Mom’

Jones has been candid with fans about her life before “Teen Mom.”

When she appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, “Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley” in June 2021, she was transparent about some hardships she faced before joining the franchise.

Asked about her relationship with Smith, Jones said, “You know what, people don’t understand Bar and I but Bar and I have been homeless together – we’ve been through so much together that we are just trying to make it f**king work. We both grew up without biological fathers, so that’s why – even though we go through so much crazy s**t – we push to give our daughter something better.”

Jones continued, “People don’t know that when I got pregnant, we were living in a trap house. There was no running water. And he was doing his best entrepreneurial things to keep us going but I just had to tell my mom, I couldn’t even warm up food and my mom was like ‘You guys gotta come back.'”

Jones added, per The Sun, that she worked as a stripper to make money. “People don’t know this, but when I was stripping, I felt so low, I was like, ‘This is who you are.’ My grandfather is a psychology professor, my grandma was the first Black woman to work in Major League sports, and my family was pro-Black, pro-education. And me stripping, oh my God…”

Jones is one of five moms who starred in “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.” She joins Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Cheyenne Floyd on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”