Tyler Baltierra Left in Tears Over Rare Reunion With Carly

“Teen Mom OG” stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were overcome with emotion when they reconnected with their 12-year-old daughter, Carly.

The Baltierras famously placed Carly for adoption in 2009, as depicted in their episode of “16 and Pregnant.” The MTV stars have a semi-open adoption, which means they’re allowed to visit with Carly yearly as long as her parents — Bradon and Teresa Davis — approve.

“When Ty and I chose a semi-open adoption at 16, I never realized how joyful and painful it would be,” Lowell told MTV cameras in a confessional on the November 9, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG.” “After Carly turned 4, the cameras weren’t allowed at our visits out of respect to her adoptive parents, but now I focus on the girls having a relationship as sisters.”

Lowell and Baltierra went on to get married on August 22, 2015, and now have three more girls together: 5-year-old Novalee, 2-year-old Vaeda and 2-month-old baby girl Rya Rose.

The “Teen Mom OG” personalities have struggled to navigate their relationship with Carly’s parents. Not only did they not want MTV cameras around Carly, but they also do not want Lowell and Baltierra to post pictures of their daughter to social media.

Baltierra Was Overcome With Emotion After the Reunion

I tried to hold it in as long as I could. Saying goodbye is honestly devastating. Especially when we don’t know what the future holds or how long it will be until the next visit https://t.co/qmEnQTJws6 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 10, 2021

MTV cameras were not allowed to film the reunion with Carly, but they caught the aftermath of the get-together.

Baltierra shared a gif of the moment on Twitter, which showed him wiping away tears in the parking lot.

“I tried to hold it in as long as I could,” the 29-year-old tweeted on November 9, 2021. “Saying goodbye is honestly devastating. Especially when we don’t know what the future holds or how long it will be until the next visit.”

Dawn M. Baker, the counselor who facilitated the adoption, reminded Baltierra he “wouldn’t be human” if he didn’t get choked at this situation.

“She adores you guys so much,” Baker said about Carly. “You’re going to be the only thing she thinks about and talks about for the next weeks. She’s just going to be thinking about all these special times together. It’s so meaningful.”

The Pandemic Put a Stop to the Annual Carly Visit

The Davis’ and the Baltierras try to get together once a year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to their visits. Before their reunion in 2021, it had been two years since Baltierra and Lowell saw Carly.

“We didn’t see her [in 2020] at all because of the pandemic,” Lowell told In Touch Weekly during a February 2021 interview. “Like nobody was, you know, flying anywhere, going anywhere. So yeah. That never happened. That didn’t happen this year.”

They were able to connect with Carly virtually. “We’ve done a FaceTime, like Novalee and [Carly] FaceTimed. But yeah, like visit-wise, it’s just kind of up in the air until things calm down or people are vaccinated,” she said to In Touch Weekly. “Everything in the world is up in the air right now.”

Another thing that made visiting with Carly hard was her parents choosing to live a private life — without cameras — and juggling Carly’s extracurricular activities.

“It’s gotten to a point where her parents want to keep her private, which we respect,” Lowell said in a March 2020 interview with E! News. “But another part of it is that she’s older and she’s going to be explaining to her friends what her adoption story looks like from her view of it. I think it’s important for her to be able to share with people going through it and share her story.”

