PHOTO: Fans Say Cheyenne Floyd Looks ‘Super Different’

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd didn’t look like herself, according to some fans on Reddit, when she posted a new selfie to Instagram.

Floyd, 29, said it had been a long time since she shared a picture of herself. “can’t remember the last time I took a selfie 😜🖤,” she wrote on January 30. The mother-of-two tagged the people who helped with her look, which included hair, makeup and extensions.

Floyd’s fiancé, Zach Davis, shared a different photo — that was presumably taken the same day — and posted it to his own Instagram account. The only difference is the angle of Floyd’s face.

“My day one been with me since day one she got perfect attendance 💙,” he wrote. “🥺 I love you forever,” Floyd wrote back in the comments section.

Floyd and Davis, 31, have one child together — Ace Terrel Davis — who was born in May 2021. Floyd is also the mother of 4-year-old Ryder K Wharton, the daughter she shares with ex Cory Wharton, 30.

Davis proposed to Floyd while she was pregnant with Ace during the season finale of “Teen Mom OG.” The couple hasn’t revealed when their wedding will take place, but Floyd hinted that she “said yes” to her dress, per The Sun.

Fans Didn’t Think Floyd Looked the Same

Soon after Floyd and Davis shared pictures of the “Teen Mom OG” star’s selfie to Instagram, an original poster took a screenshot of the image and posted it to Reddit, where a discussion about Floyd’s appearance generated dozens of upvotes and comments.

“Am I crazy or does this picture of Cheyenne look super different? Is it a filter or has she jumped on the surgery/filler train too?” the poster wrote.

“Didn’t even recognize her,” one person penned.

Some social media users suspected Floyd received cosmetic injections. “Looks like some sort of Botox/fillers. There’s not a single wrinkle in her face and it looks like that smile is causing her physical pain,” they said.

Others suspected Floyd used an app to alter her appearance. “How embarrassing. Like I’d be mortified if the picture my husband chose to post of me was one that actually looks nothing like me because I edited it too much 💀,” they wrote.

Floyd Wants a Third Baby

After welcoming her son, Ace, eight months ago, Floyd said she was ready to have anything baby.

“I’m trying to convince Zach to give me one more, but he said, ‘No,’” Floyd told Us Weekly in January 2022. “[I have] baby fever, but he shut that down so quick. I need some help convincing him.”

Floyd opened up about her “evolving” relationship with Wharton as they raise their daughter together.

“I feel like coparenting is, like, an ongoing evolution of trying to figure out what’s going. And then as soon as you feel like you’ve got it, there’s something else thrown in,” she told Us Weekly. “But I mean, as long as we’re communicating and Ryder’s happy, that’s all we really care about. That’s very evident. Ryder lives her best life. She’s fine, so we’re fine.”

READ NEXT: Fans ‘Shocked’ Over Tyler Baltierra’s New Picture of Daughter