VIDEO: Jenelle Evans Slammed for Favoritism Among Her Kids

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans was accused of favoriting one of her children over the others. The star shared a video to TikTok that showed her youngest — 4-year-old daughter Ensley — getting a package from one of her friends. Kaiser, 7, asked if he too could have a present since his sister received one.

“It’s for Ensley’s hair, Bubba,” she tells her middle son. “I’ll get you something later.”

Some fans on TikTok and Reddit were curious why Evans, 29, didn’t provide her son with a gift also.

“Y’all LISTEN Kaiser gets the treasure box every day at school. I just so happened to stop by my mailbox before I picked him up. It was from a friend,” the MTV personality wrote in the comments section on TikTok. “I mean I didn’t know it was coming in the mail and a friend got it for her. Wasn’t my fault.”

“P.O. Box is in my bio. He loves any gifts he gets and really cherishes it,” Evans added for those who wanted to send presents for Kaiser.

In addition to Ensley and Kaiser, Evans is the mother of a 12-year-old son, Jace, who lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans.

Some Fans Accused Evans of ‘Favoritism’

Some people on Reddit accused Evans of favoriting Ensley over her middle son.

“Kaiser having to watch the golden child receive gifts,” one person wrote.

“She is so darn rude. She had all day to give Ensley the brushes but she waits until Kaiser is in the car. Why do people keep sending Ensley stuff and not kaiser?” another said.

A different viewer wondered if the video was a scam for Kaiser to get more gifts.

“Crazy theory: I almost wonder if she posted this in the hopes that a lot people would feel bad for Kaiser and send him gifts…that she could then hold onto and give to him (or him and the other kids) at Christmas as presents,” they said. “Gotta save money somewhere, after all.”

Evans was contacted by MTV producers about appearing on the “Teen Mom” spinoff, the vlogger revealed in a September video.

The North Carolina native was “hurt” that Farrah Abraham was included in the retreat while she was left out.

“What’s the whole point in this trip? You literally invited everyone there to argue,” Evans claimed, saying producers told her there would be a lot of alcohol involved. “You have the producers of ‘Jersey Shore’ creating this and it’s just sad to watch.”

“I’m glad I’m not involved. I’m glad they made the decision for me cause it wouldn’t have been good for me. And if anything were to have gone down I would have flipped out because they know not to f*** with me,” the mother-of-three added. “In the past, I’d just stand up for myself and they don’t like that.”

Evans wanted her husband, David Eason, to join, but producers said they were unsure if they could make that accommodation because of COVID restrictions.

“Listen, I’m not comfortable going across the country by myself, and the way I was treated in the past, I don’t know what [they] have set up,” she said. “I just wanted him to be close by so if s*** pops off I have support, I can leave and I know where I can retreat to. That was plan b for me.”

