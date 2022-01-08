Jenelle Evans Breaks Down ‘Extreme’ Health Issues Online

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans is opening up about her health issues once again. On her Instagram story on January 8, 2022, Evans shared that she has “major social anxiety.”

She added that she is also suffering from bad nightmares. Evans wrote, “The feeling of extreme fear for certain situations or no reason and can’t figure out why… I’m worrying about the dumbest things that haven’t even happened.”

At the end of the social media story, she wrote, “Thanks for talking with me. I love reading everyone’s feedback.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans’ Health Diagnosis

On January 2, 2022, Evans uploaded a video to TikTok in which she revealed that she was recently diagnosed with two tumors in her spine and an additional one in her neck, which she admitted: “hurts pretty bad.”

“We don’t really know what we’re doing about this yet but I’ve just been in a lot of pain lately,” she said. “My neck is just killing me.”

Evans apologized for not having great social media content and revealed she will be putting her health first.

In a follow-up conversation on TikTok, seen above, in which Evans was asked about how the tumors differ from cysts, she explained, “I have a cyst on my spine… in my head… and I have two small tumors on my vertebrae in my thoracic spine. At C3 in my neck I have another tumor– small tumor.”

She continued, “As of now I’m just using heating pads and laying down when I can.”

According to The Sun, Evans suffers from syringomyelia, which, according to Mayo Clinic, is “the development of a fluid-filled cyst (syrinx) within your spinal cord. Over time, the cyst can enlarge, damaging your spinal cord and causing pain, weakness and stiffness, among other symptoms.”

Evans Dances Into the New Year

After posting a series of TikToks discussing her health, Evans uploaded a video dancing, as seen above.

On Evans’ Instagram, fans commented on the decision to perform dance moves for social media amid her recent health diagnosis. One person wrote, “Back is healed. It’s a miracle.” Another added, “Glad you’re healed. It’s a miracle.”

Someone replied to the latter comment, “I know look at her moving,” while another showed support for the “Teen Mom” star and wrote, “People have good and bad days damn! Give her a break.”

Evans will not be joining the “Teen Mom” reunion special and addressed her absence on a recent Instagram story. She explained, “Yeah, about that…I already have a whole YouTube video explaining this. It’s from, like, a couple months back.”

She added, per The Sun, “Basically, I got called one day by my old producer. He asked me if I wanted to be a part of this Teen Mom reunion show thing. I said, ‘I’m up for it, you can let them know I’m up for it, but I just want my husband [David Eason] there as support…Maybe down the street, staying at a different hotel, just in case if s**t pops off I have somewhere to go and support.'”

Evans concluded, “So, yes, I was invited, but I guess then I was uninvited. And apparently all the girls are scared of me because they’re like, ‘Oh hell no, we don’t want Jenelle being here.'”