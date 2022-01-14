Katie Thurston Hangs With Michael Allio in Mexico & Fans Think it’s ‘Weird’

Katie Thurston is on vacation in Mexico with her beau, John Hersey, and the two ended up hanging out with Thurston’s ex, Michael Allio, on January 13, 2021.

Thurston and Hersey jetted off for some fun in the sun in early January, but ended up getting stuck in Mexico due to a canceled flight. The two are making the best of their extended vacation, however, and partied with some Bachelor Nation pals — including Allio — on Thursday night.

Several Instagram Stories of the group of apparent friends enjoying life in Cabo were posted, and some fans couldn’t believe that Thurston and Allio were hanging out, mainly because the two made it seem like they were completely in love, and that their breakup was one of the hardest that Thurston went through on “The Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Called a Part of the Night a ‘Nightmare’

While Thurston appears to be living her best life on vacation with her boyfriend after breaking things off with her fiance Blake Moynes in late 2021, she probably didn’t expect to spend time with one of her top four guys.

It appears as though Allio was also on vacation in Cabo and either met up with Thurston and Hersey or they all bumped into each other. Given that Thurston and Hersey were already supposed to be back in San Diego, this doesn’t seem like a planned get together.

On January 13, 2021, Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of something that she was eating for dinner at the Sunset Monalisa Restaurant in Cabo. “On a group date,” she captioned the pic, adding an ellipses.

Thurston then shared a video sitting at a table with several friends, including her ex, Allio, another guy from her season, Andrew Milcovich, and Luke Stone from Hannah Brown’s season. In the next video, the group was dancing with drinks in hand. Then, Thurston ended up back in a hotel room with Hersey, Allio, and Micovich.

“This feels like a nightmare,” she captioned a video of the three guys goofing around.

Some Fans Thought it Was ‘Weird’ That Allio and Thurston Were Together

Thurston and Allio went through a very rough breakup on “The Bachelorette,” and they both seemed to really care deeply for one another. However, Allio self-eliminated to go home to his son, James, and Thurston was left heartbroken.

It’s unclear if the two have been in touch since the show finished airing, but they certainly didn’t seem like two people who were once in love, according to fans who couldn’t help but comment on how “weird” it is that these two were spotted hanging out together.

“This is only weird to me because she said she was more devastated about Michael than GREG. Them hanging out kinda shows me that obviously wasn’t true,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Allio and Thurston reconnecting in Mexico.

“I also remember she somewhat recently said he was the real heartbreak she went through on her season? So that makes it a bit weird to me that they’re all on holiday(?) together?” a second person wrote.

“This constellation is a LIIIIITTLE weird to me not gonna lie,” another comment read.

