Kesha Is Willing to Be the Next Bachelorette – On 1 Condition

For years, fans have been clamoring for the “Bachelor” franchise to get a celebrity to play the lead on either “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.” The closest they’ve come is a couple of former football players, the brother of actor, Jerry O’Connell, Charlie O’Connell, and the brother of 90s actress LeeLee Sobieski, Roby Sobieski.

That could all change now that a Grammy-nominated artist has offered herself up as the potential next Bachelorette. On October 6, Bustle reported that music superstar, Kesha, told the outlet “she would ‘definitely’ be the Bachelorette if the job was offered to her. In fact, she said, “You know what? I would f***ing love it.” But there’s a condition.

What Is Kesha’s 1 Condition?

One might think that the condition would be that she would have to be single. After all, she has been dating Brad Ashenfelter since 2014, DatingCeleb.com reports. But according to Bustle, that’s not it. It’s that she wants all of her suitors to be bikers.

Kesha explained to the outlet, “My lineup of what I would ask for would be an interesting lineup, probably one they’ve never seen. I would just want old, hairy bikers — but if I got 25 old, hairy bikers, f*** yeah.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Is a Stress-Reliever for Kesha

Kesha is a long-time fan of the “Bachelor” franchise. The Billboard Women in Music award winner told Bustle that after a hard day of filming her “Conjuring Kesha” series, which airs on the Travel Channel, she enjoys winding down with a hot bath and “The Bachelorette.”

“I would watch The Bachelorette, because I love watching women have 25 men to pick from. That was my comedown experience every night,” she told Bustle.

Kesha also admitted on the Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in 2020, “My girlfriends and I always get drunk and watch The Bachelorette.”

When asked if she would want to appear on the show, Kesha expressed to podcast hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin two years ago, “I told Chris Harrison, ‘Listen. I have a boyfriend, but if it doesn’t work out, I’d be the most fun, bats–t crazy Bachelorette you’d ever have.’ I would love to put men through the wringer. That sounds really fun. Just test them and then pick who your favorite one is.”

The most recent season, featuring co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, had Kesha rooting for both women to find love. “I have love for both of them,” the “Take it Off” singer confessed to Bustle. “They’re both really smart women, have really great boundaries, and are really beautiful, obviously.”

Kesha is connected to “The Bachelor” franchise in ways other than being a fan. She tweeted in June that Bachelorette star, JoJo Fletcher, would be joining her on her supernatural phenomenon show to help her track down Bigfoot. The episode aired on The Travel Channel on July 22.

The iconic artist was also a guest judge on the Bachelor spinoff, “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” which aired in 2020. IMDB described the show as, “20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, they will form attractions through the melodies and ultimately, fall in love.” It was not renewed for a second season.

As mentioned above, Kesha has also appeared on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast alongside Jason Mraz in 2020. The “Blow” singer told hosts Young and Kufrin “I am a huge fan of The Bachelorette.’ I don’t care what anyone thinks. Don’t judge me, world.” She also explained that the reason she prefers “The Bachelorette” to “The Bachelor” is, “I love when the woman has the power.”

