‘Bachelorette’ Star’s Journey ‘Wasn’t All Roses,’ Reveals Mental Health Struggles

During episode 6 of “The Bachelorette,” viewers watched as both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia made some difficult decisions regarding the men still vying for their final roses. Nate Mitchell was tearfully eliminated during a one-on-one with Windey, and at the rose ceremony, Windey eliminated Spencer Swies while Recchia eliminated Ethan Kang. There was one additional departure, though, and that was Logan Palmer. According to “The Bachelorette” host Jesse Palmer, Logan had tested positive for COVID-19 and thus had to stop filming. After the episode aired, Logan took to Instagram to share a touching, emotional post about his experience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Logan Was Ready for an Adventure

The August 15 Instagram post that Logan shared included a lengthy caption and two slides. The first photo was just Logan, smiling while wearing a hoodie and shorts. Then, the second photo was a montage of moments from his time on “The Bachelorette.” The array of snaps showed him with Windey as well as fellow bachelors Tino Franco, Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross, and Erich Schwer. Logan was smiling in all the throwback photos, but in his caption, he revealed a different side of his experience.

Logan explained he thought going on “The Bachelorette” “was something new, it was an adventure.” By the end, however, he had gained “real feelings, strong emotions, lessons learned, and a lot to be grateful for.” He referred to Recchia and Windey as “Two very strong women” who gave him the chance to “learn about myself and about relationships.” In addition, Logan thanked them for their time, patience, and class, and apologized to Recchia for his part in making her experience more challenging.

“You both have shaped me into a better man and are so deserving of happiness,” he said of “The Bachelorette” ladies.

The Experience Was Much More Difficult Than Logan Anticipated

As the caption of his Instagram post continued, Logan noted he gained a different perspective of himself by watching “The Bachelorette” this season. He acknowledged he would “always be someone who will steer with their heart, whether it is popular or not.” However, going forward, he wants to “lead with intention and pursue with purpose.” After that, Logan explained he had navigated issues with his mental health since the age of 12. He then admitted that the process of doing “The Bachelorette” was “more difficult in that arena than I ever thought possible.”

Logan also shared a brief clip from an interview with ABC’s “On the Red Carpet.” He noted he had thought he would have time to mull things over when necessary, sleep on a big decision, and reconnect with, presumably, the ladies the next day, as needed. Unfortunately, Logan shared, “that’s not what happened.” He also mentioned “there was a time when 2 ½ weeks went by and I wasn’t able to have a private conversation.” Logan mentioned feeling as if he couldn’t speak his mind, and “what I took away from it, was, say what you’re feeling right away.”

The short interview clip did not include the context behind what prompted Logan’s frustrations, and many “The Bachelorette” fans will be curious to see the full interview to better understand the context. While the experience did not proceed as he had envisioned, Logan ended his Instagram post on a positive note.

“It wasn’t all roses, but I am grateful for it all,” Logan shared.