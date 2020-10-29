‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: Best Spoilers, Cast Photos & Predictions

Later tonight, The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney Plus at 3:01 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, October 30. Many fans are already hard at work guessing what’s going to happen in the coming weeks, and numerous rumors are circulating. Here’s a look at photos, cast information, spoilers, and predictions for the new season.

This article has spoilers in terms of photos released by Disney+, cast updates, and predictions from fans if any of the theories are true.

The Best Spoiler Photos & Cast News

Here’s a look at the best spoiler photos and cast news. First, a special look video shared by Disney Plus:

Disney Plus lists the following cast as participating in Season 2:

Pedro Pascal

Gina Carano

Carl Weathers

Giancarlo Esposito

These photos were released for Season 2 and may not be relevant only for Episode 1. The first shows Gina Carano returning as Cara Dune.

Is Mando needing to do repairs again?

Mando is pictured in the photo below.

Baby Yoda and Mando are pictured in the photo below from Season 2.

A scout trooper is seen in the photo below from the new season.

Here we see Mando with an alien in the photo below.

Sasha Banks is shown in the photo below. Her role on the series is mysterious. Some predict that she might be Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels. Wren was a Mandalorian and a Resistance fighter who once wielded the Darksaber. Perhaps she wants it back. Others wonder if she could be Doctor Aphra, an archaeologist who worked with Vader in the comics. Or could she be the rumored Ahsoka Tona?

There will be many more scenes with Baby Yoda that will likely turn into memes.

In the photo below, we see a Tusken Raider riding on a bantha below, and the Razor Crest flying above.

This photo shows Mando and the Child in Season 2.

In this photo below, we get a glimpse of Baby Yoda, who will be a highlight of the season, just as The Child was for Season 1.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon is going to be amazing. We will hopefully learn more about the Darksaber and how he ended up with it.

Baby Yoda will of course be ever-present in Season 2, and we can’t wait.

In the photo below, we see a Tusken Raider and bantha.

This next photo shows Carl Weathers back as Greef Karga.

This photo shows Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Pedro Pascal as Mando, and Carl Weathers returning as Greef Karga.

Rumors & Predictions

One of the biggest rumors and cast predictions is that Ahsoka Tano could be in Season 2 with her first live action debut. The rumor is that Rosario Dawson will be playing the role of Ahsoka Tona, Inverse reported. Ahsoka Tona is a Togruta female who was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan learner and a major character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Disney+’s account in Germany officially confirmed that Dawson is joining the cast, along with Timothy Olyphant. Some think Olyphant’s role might be connected to Boba Fett, The Direct reported. The rumors are that he might be wearing Boba Fett’s armor, although that is not confirmed.

The Disney Plus Denmark Instagram story confirms Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian Season 2! pic.twitter.com/MjF1hM8k0F — Kessel Run Transmissions (@KRTransmissions) October 3, 2020

Fans also know that Temuera Morrison is returning for Season 2. The Hollywood Reporter shared that Morrison is confirmed to be in the series. Although THR shared that he is playing the role of Boba Fett, some fans aren’t so sure if they believe this. Morrison played Jango Fett, Boba Fett’s father, in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The Hollywood Reporter shared that sources said he would play Boba Fett in a small role, and that he was the character teased in Episode 5 of Season 1. However, as Heavy reported at the time, some fans said the boots of the mystery figure didn’t match Boba’s leg armor. Some speculated it might have been Cobb Vanth that we saw and not Boba Fett, since the scene took place on Tattoine.

Remember: It is not officially confirmed that Boba Fett really is going to be in Season 2, even if Morrison is going to make an appearance. And listings on IMDb like the one below indicating Fett will be in the series were likely just added by hopeful fans.

As for Dawson, when Variety asked her if she was playing Ahsoka Tano, she said: “That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy… I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point.”

Ashley Eckstein, who voiced Ahsoka Tano, said that she wasn’t involved in The Mandalorian and didn’t know if the character was returning, EW reported.

Meanwhile on Reddit, fans are having a poll about whether or not Baby Yoda will say his first word this season. Most fans are voting for “Talk he will not.” What do you think?

Another major prediction is that the Darksaber’s history will be explored through the story of Sabine Wren, the last known to wield it. She was a Mandalorian and it’s not clear how she lost the Darksaber and why Moff Gideon has it.

