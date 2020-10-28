John Legend Speaks Out About ‘The Voice’

This season of The Voice has been an interesting one because of all the restrictions made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One change, in particular, has coach John Legend speaking out.

Because of the pandemic, the coaches aren’t allowed to get too close to contestants or hug those who choose to join their team, as they sometimes did in previous seasons.

Each coach has improvised though; Kelly Clarkson has Team Kelly jackets she still gives to each contestant, Gwen Stefani has a t-shirt cannon used to shoot shirts at her team members, and production made a cardboard cutout of Blake Shelton for contestants to hug when they make it onto his team.

John Legend, on the other hand, has a sort of hand-on-a-stick that he uses to shake the hands of contestants who join John Legend. Just three episodes in, though, Legend is pretty sick of what he calls the “cursed” object.

John Legend Is Tired of Shaking Hands Using the Extra-Long, Gloved Hand

Legend has been vocal in promotions for the season about the hand he’s been using to shake his team members’ hands.

“This season, it’s definitely different,” Legend says in one promotion.

“This cursed hand on a stick,” he said later. “Who cursed me with this prop? This is hands down the stupidest stunt I’ve pulled on The Voice. Hands down, hands down. Can I not ever use that again, please?”

He called the hand ridiculous when he shook the hand of Desz, who joined his team as well.

“Kelly has her closet of coats, Gwen has her t-shirt launcher, Blake has his cardboard cutout that they can hug or punch,” he said in the promo before joking. “They’ve given me this ridiculous prop.”

Legend Joked That Contestants Wouldn’t Pick Him if They Had Seen the Hand

In the same advertisement, Legend talks to a contestant who chose to be on his team already.

“Thankfully I’m showing you this after you picked me,” he says. “They’ve forced me to shake your hand like this.”

Luckily for Legend, there is just one more episode of Blind Auditions to get through before The Voice gears up for the rest of the season. The contestants will soon be competing in the Battle Rounds, meaning it’s likely he can put the hand away and focus more on the singing than anything else.

In other The Voice-related news, power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially announced their engagement earlier this week after spending over five years together. The couple met in 2015 on the set of The Voice. Stefani openly admits that she had no idea who Shelton was before they worked together.

Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

