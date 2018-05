GTA 3 Cheats: 22 Cheat Codes You Need (Updated!)

Rockstar Games is busy putting together the video game EVENT of 2013 — Grand Theft Auto V.

Heavy.com is certainly hyped about it and we’re sure most of you hardcore GTA followers are losing sleep over it. No worries, we’ll help with your sudden case of insomnia. Might as well stay up all night and wreak some havoc in the old Grand Theft Auto games right?

We’re starting from the game that blew the doors of off gaming as we know it — Grand Theft Auto III. We’ve taken the time to compile all the cheats you’ll need to make your playtime with this open world game even more chaotic.

Check out all the cheat codes below and watch the video (courtesy of GTASeriesVideos) for even more help. Remember: Enter these cheat codes during gameplay. No need to pause the mayhem while you’re putting these in.

HAVE FUN, GUYS!

Wanted Level Decrease

PS2/PS3: R2, R2, L1, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Xbox: Black, Black, Left Trigger, Black, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: nopoliceplease

Raise Your Wanted Level

PS2/PS3: R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Xbox: Black, Black, Left Trigger, Black, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: morepoliceplease

Be A Better Driver and Drift Like A Madman (Press Analog Stick to Jump)

PS2/PS3: R1, L1, R2, L1, LEFT, R1, R1, TRIANGLE

Xbox: Right Trigger, Left Trigger, Black, Left Trigger, Left, Right Trigger, Right Trigger, Y

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: cornerslikemad

Flying Automobiles (Take off from a high vantage point for extra flying fun)

PS2/PS3: RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1

Xbox: Right, Black, B, R, White, Down, L, R

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: chittychittybb

Improve The In-Game Weather With Clear Skies

PS2/PS3: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE

Xbox: Left Trigger, White, Right Trigger, Black, Black, Right Trigger, White, Y

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: skincancerforme

Maximum Gore/Violence!

PS2/PS3: SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, DOWN, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, L1, X

Xbox: X, L, B, Down, L, R, Y, Right, L, A

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: nastylimbscheat

Fast Forward Option

PS2/PS3: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L2

Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, L, White

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: timeflieswhenyou

Slow Motion For Me

PS2/PS3: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R1, R2

Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, Right Trigger, Black

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: boooooring

Speed Up The Game Clock

PS2/PS3: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Xbox: B, B, B, X, X, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: madweather

Wardrobe Change

PS2/PS3: RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT

Xbox: Right, Down, Left, Up, Left Trigger, White, Up, Left, Down, Right

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: ilikedressingup

Pedestrians Carry Weapons

PS2/PS3: R1, R2, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, UP, DOWN

Xbox: Black, R, Y, A, White, L, Up, Down

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: weaponsforall

Get You Own Rhino Tank

PS2/PS3: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Xbox: B, B, B, B, B, B, Right Trigger, White, Left Trigger, Y, B, Y

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: giveusatank

Share these 'GTA III' cheat codes! Share Tweet Share Email

Pedestrians Beat Up Other…Pedestrians

PS2/PS3: DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, X, R1, R2, L2, L1

Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, R, Black, White, L

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: itsallgoingmaaad

Everyone Hates You. Everyone!

PS2/PS3:: DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, X, R1, R2, L1, L2

Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, R, Black, L, White

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: nobodylikesme

Change of Weather

PS2/PS3

Foggy: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X

Cloudy: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE

Rainy: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE

Xbox

Foggy: Left Trigger, White, Right Trigger, Black, Black, Right Trigger, White, A

Cloudy: Left Trigger, White, Right Trigger, Black, Black, Right Trigger, White, X

Rainy: Left Trigger, White, Right Trigger, Black, Black, Right Trigger, White, B

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android

Foggy: peasoup

Cloudy: ilikescotland

Rainy: ilovescotland

Get All Weapons/Reload Your Firearms

PS2/PS3: R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Xbox: Black, Black, Left Trigger, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: gunsgunsguns

Nab Some Extra Dead Presidents

PS2/PS3: R2, R2, L1, L1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Xbox: Black, Black, Left Trigger, Left Trigger, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: ifiwerearichman

100% Armor

PS2/PS3: R2, R2, L1, L2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Xbox: Black, Black, Left Trigger, White, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android:

100% Health (For You and Your Ride)

PS2/PS3: R2, R2, L1, R1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Xbox: Black, Black, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: gesundheit

Invisible Rides With Visible Wheels

PS2/PS3: L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE

Xbox: Left Trigger, Left Trigger, X, Black, Y, Left Trigger, Y

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: anicesetofwheels

Destroy All Cars

PS2/PS3: L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, LEFT

Xbox: White, Black, Left Trigger, Right Trigger, White, Black, Y, X, B, Y, White, Left Trigger

PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android: bangbangbang

Change Into A Pedestrian

PS2/PS3: RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT

Xbox: Right, Down, Left, Up, Left Trigger, White, Up, Left, Down, Right

PC, MAC, OS X, iOS, and Android: ilikedressingup

As an extra bonus, here’s a look into Grand Theft Auto III’s most awesome easter eggs and secrets:

[poll id=”86″]