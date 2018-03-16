25 Upcoming Strategy Games of 2018 & Beyond

The average gamer has probably heard of the Civilization series but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to strategy games.

In recent years we’ve been seeing releases of more strategy games on console with Halo Wars and XCOM but PC is still the place to be if you’re a fan of strategy games.

This list will take a look at all the upcoming strategy games coming in 2018 and beyond, including expansions to existing games, and give you a reason as to why they should be worth a look.

Whether you’re a fan of turn-based or real-time strategy you’re sure to find something you like on the horizon. Here’s the list of upcoming strategy games.

This list will continually be updated over time as more games release or get announced. For this list we’ve done our best to track down games of note that should excite a wide variety of people. As a result, we’ve likely missed some games but feel free to drop suggestions in the comments and we’ll give them a look and maybe add them to the list.

1. Wargroove

Developer: Chucklefish

Publisher: Chucklefish

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: 2018

Wargroove is turn-based strategy that will no doubt look familiar to fans of Advance Wars. Fans received an extended look at the game in the announcement trailer and during a Nintendo Direct.

Even though the Switch seems like it’s the best place for this game given its Advance Wars background it will also find its way to the PS4, Xbox One and PC. The pixel look of the game gives added charm along with making it easy to run on any platform.

Unit placement will be everything in Wargroove as it will affect the damage and resistances of your characters. For example, being in a wooded area will give your units more cover and allow them have extra defense.

No definitive release date has been locked down for the game but 2018 is what the team is shooting for.

2. Age of Empires IV

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release Date: TBD

Age of Empires is one of the longest running real-time strategy franchises out there but it has been practically dormant for over a decade now.

Age of Empires II: HD Edition helped the series reach new audiences but the announcement of Age of Empires IV is what really took fans by surprise. Instead of an in-house Microsoft studio, development of Age of Empires IV is being done by Relic Entertainment, best known for the Company of Heroes games.

No release date has been given for the highly anticipated title so all we can do is hope for some news at E3 2018. In the meantime you can check out the recently release Age of Empires: Definitive Edition if you’re looking for some old-school RTS action.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition are also in the pipeline down the road.

3. Surviving Mars

Developer: Haemimont Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: March 15, 2018

Surviving Mars is part strategy, part base builder but make no mistake, this game is a game that will take time to master.

Surviving Mars tasks players with colonizing Mars by collecting resources and bringing over earthlings to the planet. Players will have to set up oxygen supply lines along with securing sources of water if they want any chance of surviving.

If you’re familiar with games like Cities: Skylines you will find a lot to enjoy with this game but just consider there is a rather steep learning curve at first as you figure out how everything works.

4. They Are Billions

Developer: Numantian Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: December 12, 2017 (Early Access)

They Are Billions is a game that will feel right at home to RTS veterans. Players are given the task of surviving a given number of days by building up a defense to protect their colony.

The game has the distinct ability to make it seem like things are going well and good before disaster strikes. As the player expands their colony they will run into packs of zombies that are mostly harmless as first but should still be cleared out ASAP.

The easier difficulties give the player more time to build up their defenses which is the best way to learn the ropes. There are many different structures in the game so it’s important to know what each of them do before your base is overrun. Once the zombies begin attacking, all bets are off.

Early waves aren’t too bad but eventually the player will be tasked with thousands of infected swarming the base at once so you’ll need to make sure your units are indeed prepared for everything.

5. Into the Breach

Developer: Subset Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: February 27, 2018

Into the Breach comes from the same developer as Faster than Light which means you’re getting a quality title.

A quick glance at the game might not draw you in but knowing the game is actually a roguelike might actually intrigue you. Failure in the game means you must start over so that encourages multiple playthroughs.

Nobody likes losing but that’s something that will happen often in Into the Breach and it’s something to learn from. Once you go on your first run of success you’ll be hooked.

6. Depth of Extinction

Developer: HOF Studios

Platforms: PC

Release Date: Spring 2018

This isn’t your typical strategy game where you move lots of units around but there are still a lot of strategic elements to pay attention to with this game.

Depth of Extinction seems to be heavily inspired by early XCOM titles where you move your units around to find the strategic positions for your characters to be successful.

Like XCOM, Depth of Extinction features permadeath so you might want to be careful with your units or else you’ll have to say goodbye to them forever. The maps are randomly generated so you don’t know for sure what you’re getting on any given playthrough.

If you’re a fan of XCOM and the pre-3D Fallout games then you might want to keep an eye on this one.

7. Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Developer: 6 Eyes Studio

Platforms: PC

Release Date: 2018

Our first tactical-RPG on the list looks to be a good one. If you’re familiar with Final Fantasy Tactics then you’ll likely find this game to be interesting.

Instead of just being about survival like some of the games on this list, Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is a story-driven game that puts players in control of Arbiter Kyrie as you preserve stability across the land.

There are over 40 story encounters for players to take part in so this appears to be a lengthy game. In case you’re wondering, the terrain and elevation do play a role in combat so there is a strategic advantage to placing your units in specific areas.

No definitive release date has been given for the title but some time in 2018 is still the target.

8. Project Phoenix

Developer: Creative Intelligence Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS Vita

Release Date: TBD 2018

Project Phoenix is a squad based RTS game so it might sound a bit like XCOM but instead it’s in real-time instead of turn based which sounds pretty interesting.

The game was a Kickstarter project that raised over one million dollars so the funding and interest is definitely there. The game says it has AAA talent but that hasn’t stopped the game from having a variety of issues leading up to its launch.

No definite release date has been locked down and the last Kickstarter update was in August 2017 so we might still be a long ways out from the release of this game.

9. Valkyria Chronicles 4

Developer: Sega

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 16, 2018

Valkyria Chronicles is a series known for its strategy and that is not changing for the fourth installment. The game takes place in the same timeframe as the original game but features a whole new set of characters.

Like every new entry in the series, this one will have some new classes and systems. For example, players will be able to look forward to the new Grenadier class in this installment. Also new is the ability to rescue soldiers who lose all HP or become in a critical state with a medic if they are reached within three turns.

The game was recently released in Japan but we still have a wait a little while longer for the rest of the world to see the game. It is still set to come out some time in 2018.

10. BattleTech

Developer: Harebrained Schemes

Platforms: PC

Release Date: April 2018

Another game published by Paradox Interactive makes the list, maybe you should keep an eye on them if you’re a fan of strategy games.

BattleTech has a similar aesthetic to Surviving Mars but instead of colonizing a planet you’re battling it out with mechs. The game features turn-based combat in which you recruit, customize and develop your own unique MechWarriors. There are over 30 BattleMechs to choose form so you can build your team however you want.

The game also features PvP mode so you can take the leap to the online arena and really test you skill. Single player skirmishes will also be available. Right now, we’re looking at an April 2018 release date so you don’t have to wait much longer.

11. Abandon Ship

‌Developer: Fireblade Software

Platforms: PC

Release Date: February 21, 2018 (Early Access)

Abandon Ship is like no other game on this list. This game puts players in command of a ship and its crew and makes them explore the open waters with no idea what what lies on the horizon. Like many other games on this list, death is permanent so you need to make sure every move is calculated.

If your ship is destroyed that doesn’t mean you a necessarily dead but you will have an uphill battle to rise back to the top. If you’ve played Faster than Light then this game will likely seem familiar to you.

The early access period has started so be aware there will be bumps in the road as the game approaches an official release.

12. Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

Developer: Creative Assembly

Platforms: PC

Release Date: April 19, 2018

You’re probably very familiar with the Total War series if you’re a fan of strategy games but this spinoff offers a new take on the series.

Instead of focusing on a specific era this instead focuses on a certain year and historical event. The idea of this is to give players a chance to rewrite a key part of history. The focus for this game is one that will end up shaping England as we know it.

There are 10 playable factions so it’s not like you aren’t getting a lot of content out of this game. The game releases next month so the wait isn’t all that long if you’re looking forward to another Total War game.

13. Tropico 6

Developer: Limbic Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release Date: 2018

Instead of being combat related like many of the games on this list, Tropico 6 is about building cities and staying afloat.

Whether you want to be loved or hated by your people is entirely up to you and Tropico lets you do it. The newest entry introduces large archipelagos for the first time so there is more to manage as you try to keep several islands happy and flourishing.

You can also send your people to other nations to steal their tech and possibly even steal the Statue of Liberty. The world of Tropico is yours to control and that’s abundantly clear in this game. We’re looking at 2018 release date for this game but no definitive date.

14. Jurassic World Evolution

Developer: Frontier Developments

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: Q2/Q3 2018

Jurassic World revived the Jurassic Park series and introduced it to a whole new generation of fans. This new game will put players in control of developing their own park and attracting people. Frontier Developments is actually pretty well known for titles like Elite: Dangerous and Roller Coaster Tycoon.

Dr. Ian Malcolm makes his return to the series by having Jeff Goldblum voice the character in the game and in the upcoming movie. Malcolm acts as the player’s guide during the game.

We don’t have much else to share outside of the fact it’s coming and it is later this year. If you’re a fan of theme park building you’ll probably want to check this one out.

15. Forged Battalion

Developer: Petroglyph

Platforms: PC

Release Date: January 16, 2018 (Early Access)

Another Early Access title makes the list but don’t let that deter you from trying this one out. Petroglyph, the studio behind this title, made a name for themselves with Star Wars: Empire at War but that’s not all they have done.

This RTS has a lengthy single-player campaign for players to go through and learn the ropes along with 8-player multiplayer matches. There are several different units to build and conquer with including Infantry, Light Vehicle, Heavy Vehicle and Aircraft, which look surprising similar to Halo’s Hornets.

By gathering resources in game, the player can research new projects from the Tech Tree and upgrade their units to their liking. With this being an Early Access game, additions are ongoing so you may find a new thing in the game on any given day.

16. Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War

Developer: Proxy Studios

Platforms: PC

Release Date: ???

Somehow there has never been 4X strategy game set in the Warhammer universe but that changes with this game.

The four Xs this title lays out are eXplore, eXpand, eXploit and eXterminate but if you’re a 4X gamer you’ll know what to expect. We don’t have a lot of info to share on the different factions yet, outside of their names, or even a release date but we do know it is coming.

The four factions are Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks and Necrons, each with their own unique gameplay, technological tree, units and heroes. There will also be a story to progress through so you’ll get a chance to experience the different factions that was presumably.

17. Northgard

Developer: Shiro Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: March 7, 2018

Northgard doesn’t quite fit the bill of this list since it has already been released but it’s new enough so it’s worth mentioning. If you’re an RTS fan, you might want to pay attention to this one.

There are 11 chapters in the campaign so if you’re looking for a single-player story Northgard has you covered. There are six different clans to choose from so you’ll have plenty of variety if the clan you try first doesn’t suck you in.

Northgard recently left Early Access but that doesn’t mean the updates are done. Shiro Games will still be fixing bugs and adding content so now is a good time to dive in.

18. Empires Apart

Developer: DESTINYbit

Platforms: PC

Release Date: March 29, 2018

Can a game have “empires” in its name and not be a strategy game? We don’t have the answer but Empires Apart is indeed an RTS in this case.

Whether it is meant to be or not, Empires Apart sounds a lot like Age of Empires II. There are six civilizations to choose from: Aztecs, Chinese, French, Mongols, Arabs or Byzantines, which again makes it feel like AoE2 and that’s not a bad thing.

You do select a hero depending on your civilization so it sounds like it adds a new twist into the game. We will certainly learn more about the game in two weeks when it releases.

19. Freeman: Guerrilla Warfare

Developer: KK Game Studio

Platforms: PC

Release Date: February 1, 2018 (Early Access)

This game takes strategy and merges it with a first-person shooter and the result is actually pretty cool. This game very recently released into early access and it’s a bit clunky so you’ll have to work around some minor issues.

The gameplay consists of moving your units the same way you would do in any strategy game but instead of watching them fight, you actually get to take part in the fight. It’s a cool concept that is still rough around the edges but the team is definitely onto something here.

The team has been updating the game pretty heavily since the initial release by adding things like a prisoner system and a day and night cycle. More updates are on the way so now is a good time to jump in. Think of it as ARMA on steroids.

20. Ancestors Legacy

‌Developer: Destructive Creations

Platforms: PC

Release Date: May 22, 2018

Ancestors Legacy features a cinematic action cam that puts a twist on your typical RTS game. We’ve seen it before but never with the Unreal Engine 4, this game uses a cinematic camera that brings you right into the action like never before.

If you’re curious about what all the bloodshed you see in the game looks like, you have a chance to do so. Unlike many strategy games, this one comes with native gamepad support so you can use a controller if you’d like to.

The single player campaign is inspired by true events and you will have four playable nations to choose from. Like other games on this list, terrain does play a role in the combat for this game.

21. Driftland: The Magic Revival

Developer: Star Drifters

Platforms: PC

Release Date: November 29, 2017 (Early Access)

This title has been out in early access for a little while now so some updates have hit already to improve an already solid game.

Driftland: The Magic Revival is a fantasy-based 4X game, which doesn’t really exist a whole lot out there so it has this going for it. Players are put in control of a castle, tower and a small realm and it is up you them how they expand from there.

It’s a cool concept that is constantly being updated so now is a good time to jump in. There are still minor nitpicks to be had with the game, such as the UI, but improvements are being made.

22. For the King

Developer: Iron Oak Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: February 28, 2018 (Early Access)

For the King is an interesting take on the genre. It is a blend of tabletop RPGs and roguelikes and creates a very intriguing game.

Each playthrough is different so you’ll never know what you’re getting in any given game. The combat is turn-based and will actually feel familiar to anybody who has played a JRPG. There truly is nothing like this on the market right now so it’s worth checking out just for that.

It hasn’t been in early access for too long so there are still improvements that need to come but it definitely has a bright future.

23. The Banner Saga 3

Developer: Stoic

Platforms: PC

Release Date: Summer 2018

The Banner Saga 3 is the final game in the trilogy and while it’s more of an RPG than a strategy game, there are certainly many strategic elements that make it a worthy addition to the list.

This might be a hard game to jump into if you haven’t played the first two games in the series so you should probably check those out first before jumping into this one.

The story is actually a Viking RPG so if you’re a fan of that time period you might want to give this one a look. New additions to the combat system make this one more strategic than ever before so if you want a challenge this might be up your alley.

24. Age of Civilizations II

Developer: Łukasz Jakowski

Platforms: PC

Release Date: 2018

Age of Civilizations II is a grand strategy war game and with a name like that were you really expecting anything different?

Without actually playing the game, it reminds us a little of Risk but it’s also a lot more than that. There are many different civilizations to play as and it’s all about making treaties and remaining friendly with other players while also actively looking for ways to defeat them.

No definitive release date has been locked down as of yet but it is on track to come this year so that’s something to look forward to in the future.

25. Out of the Park Baseball 19

‌Developer: Out of the Park Developments

Platforms: PC

Release March 22, 2018

The Out of the Park Baseball series is more simulation than strategy but there are definitely many strategic elements to the game.

OotP Baseball puts players in control of an MLB franchise as they control the lineups, trades and roster moves as they try to build their favorite team into a dynasty. If you’re feeling nostalgic for the past, you can also play Historical Seasons and relive the glory days of a Yankees dynasty for example. This also gives you a good chance to try out your favorite “what if” moments of baseball history.

We felt like we needed to include something for the sports fans out there and you’ll be hard pressed to find a better baseball manager game than this, if there is even another one out there.