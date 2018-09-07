How to Find the Avengers Tower in Spider-Man PS4

Although Spider-Man only very recently entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hasn’t stopped the newest Spider-Man adventure from including the Avengers Tower.

Warning: Early story spoilers may follow for Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man features not only the Avengers Tower but it also features suits from the newest Avengers movie and even a cameo from Stan Lee.

The Stan Lee cameo comes early in the story right after players are introduced to Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker’s ex-girlfriend in the game. After Peter and MJ meet for a plate of fries Stan Lee quips that the two were always his favorite.

Since this is the first open-world Spider-Man adventure in quite some time players will want to spend a lot of time exploring the vast confines of New York City. As players swing around they might notice a familiar looking tower in the distance.

It is, in fact, the Avenger’s Tower that has now reached a mainstream audience thanks to the MCU. While the Avengers don’t appear to make an appearance in the game, granted we’re still early in the story, it is cool to see they actually exist in the universe.

For the first few hours of the game, we have yet to hear a mention of the Avengers and whether Spider-Man is even a part of the team. Spider-Man does have a suit from Infinity War but that might just be a little easter egg for players instead of being any sort of indication.

The Avenger’s Tower is located in New York’s upper east side neighborhood and is the giant building with the A on top of it. It’s a pretty tough building to miss and will be very visible if you are standing in Central Park.

It doesn’t seem like you can go into the tower but there is a backpack item near the top so it’s worth climbing to the top. You will also pick up a trophy for scaling it so it’s important for trophy hunters. There is also a helipad you can stand on top of it but that seems to be it for now. It’s possible we may revisit the tower later on in the story or it could be explored further through DLC.

Spider-Man is out now exclusively on PS4.

