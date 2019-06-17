Complete Menagerie Loot Table in Destiny 2 (New Items Only)

The Menagerie is the newest activity in Destiny 2, but unlike other modes the player can influence what rewards they receive. Tied to the Chalice of Opulence, users can input different runes to determine what weapons and armor pieces appear. Alongside old items, the Menagerie boasts its own collection of unique loot. Keep in mind, you’ll need to unlock Rune Compatability III on your chalice to gain access to everything in the Menagerie.

Below is a complete loot table for the new Menagerie weapons and armor only. We will be breaking this down into armor and weapons. There are seven new guns, one new armor set and one updated set in the Menagerie. Additionally, there are three swords that have not been introduced into the loot pool yet. We suspect these will be rewards tied to the yet to be released Heroic version of the Menagerie.

Menagerie Opulent Armor

Armor Piece Top Rune Left Rune Head Rune of War (Green) Any Blue Rune Chest Rune of Pleasure (Blue) Any Blue Rune Gauntlet Rune of Cunning (Red) Any Blue Rune Legs Rune of Gluttony (Red) Any Blue Rune Class-Item Rune of Joy (Purple) Any Blue Rune

Menagerie Exodus Down Armor

Armor Piece Top Rune Left Rune Head Rune of War (Green) Any Red Rune Chest Rune of Pleasure (Blue) Any Red Rune Gauntlet Rune of Cunning (Red) Any Red Rune Legs Rune of Gluttony (Red) Any Red Rune Class-Item Rune of Joy (Purple) Any Red Rune

Menagerie Weapons

Weapon Name/Type Top Rune Left Rune Austringer (Hand Cannon) Rune of Desire (Green) Any Red Rune CALUS Mini-Tool (Submachine Gun) Rune of the Beast (Purple) Any Purple Rune Beloved (Sniper Rifle) June of Jubilation (Purple) Any Red Rune Drang Baroque (Sidearm) Rune of Pride (Green) Any Purple Rune Imperial Decree (Shotgun) Rune of Wealth (Blue) Any Green Rune The Epicurean (Fusion Rifle) Rune of Excess (Blue) Any Green Rune Fixed Odds (Machine Gun) Rune of Ambition (Red) Any Blue Rune

If you are planning to grind for the gear above we strongly recommend obtaining a lot of runes first. There is an exploit in the Menagerie that lets you open the boss chest multiple times as long as you possess enough runes. Once the boss chest spawns, open it and then exit the room. Continue down the path until you see a new load zone then turn around and run back to the boss room. This will respawn the chest, allowing you to open it and get more loot.

Just remember to add new runes to your chalice otherwise the chest won’t open. This is the best way to obtain multiple rolls or pieces of loot in a single run. This has yet to be patched, so make sure to take advantage of this exploit before Bungie fixes it.

See Also