Pokemon GO Research Tasks: September 2019

A new set of Research Tasks and a unique Research Breakthrough has gone live in Pokemon GO.

The Research Breakthrough is unique in that it’s not a Legendary Pokemon included in the bonus like it usually is. Instead, you’ll get an encounter with an Eevee wearing a flower crown, according to a blog post from Niantic. You also have a slight chance of getting a Shiny Eevee with a flower crown. Flower crown Eevee will be encountered in Research Breakthroughs from now until November 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic.

Note: A user on The Silph Road Subreddit claimed to have received an Eevee with a flower crown after completing a Research Task to evolve a Pokemon. This has yet to be verified.

To get a Research Breakthrough, you need to complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days (it doesn’t have to be in a row).

In addition, the variant of Spinda has changed, according to users on The Silph Road Subreddit. This time, it’s variant number three.

Users on The Silph Road and its Subreddit have already begun to chronicle all of the Research Tasks and their rewards. Here’s the current list of all the Research Tasks for September 2019. The list will continue to be updated as Research Tasks change.

*Chance of shiny encounter Update: New Research Tasks were added to coincide with Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. Evolve & Power Up Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Pidgey* Use an item to evolve a Pokemon – Skarmory Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make five curveball throws in a row – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berry or 5 Great Balls Make five nice throws – Geodude*, Voltorb, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three nice throws in a row – 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls Make two nice curveball throws in a row – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith*, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three great throws in a row – Onix*, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Make three great curveball throws – 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Make three great curveball throws in a row – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda #3* Make an excellent throw – 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey*, Makuhita*, 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions or 2 Revives Battle in a Gym five times – Machop*, 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, Squirtle*, 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win three Gym Battles – Jynx, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Win five Gym Battles – Grimer* Use a super effective Charged Move in a Gym Battle – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Use a super effective Charged Move in seven Gym Battles – Electabuzz, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Battle in a Raid – Meditite*, 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions or 2 Revives Win a Raid – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win three Raids – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Max Potions, 8 Revives or 3 Max Revives Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Win a level two or higher Raid – Sableye* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto*, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Catch Catch 10 normal-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Catch five fighting-type Pokemon – Breloom Catch 10 ground-type Pokemon – Diglett* Catch five water-type Pokemon – Seel* Catch three electric-, normal- or poison-type Pokemon – Plusle* or Minun* Catch seven grass-, water- or fire-type Pokemon – Growlithe* Catch five flying-, psychic- or dark-type Pokemon – Poochyena* Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp*, Teddiursa, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag, Vulpix, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather Boost – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini*, 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto – 1,500, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Use five berries to catch Pokemon – Weepinbell, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Use five Nanab Berries to catch Pokemon – Swalot Use 10 Pinap Berries to catch Pokemon – Loudred Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute, Spoink*, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs Hatch three Eggs – Magmar, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Hatch five Eggs – Chansey or 3 Rare Candies Other Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Alolan Exeggutor* Transfer three Pokemon – Shuppet* Earn five Candies while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Slakoth* Trade a Pokemon – Drifloon* Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, 5 Silver Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Sponsored Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust or one Rare Candy Catch eight Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust or one Rare Candy

