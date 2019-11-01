Overwatch 2 Officially Announced at Blizzcon 2019

Perhaps one of the most controversial and anticipated Blizzcons in years, there’s a lot riding on Blizzard’s performance today. Perhaps one of the most surprising leaks leading into the convention was Overwatch 2. Leaked via a document obtained by ESPN, Overwatch 2 is a PvE (Player vs Environment) focused game that aims to dive deeper into the game world’s lore. Previously, this series only lightly dabbled in PvE gameplay via seasonal events. The leak suggested that Overwatch 2 would revolve around four-player gameplay and not the traditional 6 vs. 6 we see in the original title.

During the opening ceremony, Blizzard first revealed a trailer that showcased the game’s story so far. Told exclusively through animated shorts released since the game’s release, Blizzard set the stage for their upcoming announcement. Revealed by Jeff Kaplan, we finally got a glimpse at the future of this franchise and its name is Overwatch 2.

In the cinematic trailer, we learn that the Omnics are once again attacking all around the world. With Overwatch regrouping, we get to see them battle off these robotic forces during their attempt to invade Paris. However, just when things seem dire, Winston’s plea for help is finally answered by various heroes such as Soldier 76, Reinhardt, Genji, Mercy, and newcomer Echo.

Following the reveal, we got a look at gameplay which focuses on co-op gameplay that explores the bigger world and characters. Featuring story missions and what appears to be cinematic, Overwatch will battle to reclaim lost territories that have reclaimed by the Omnics. Heroes will level at, gaining them access to new moves such as Genji launching a horizontal beam with his sword.

Keep in mind, this is not just a PvE game, as Blizzard is still keeping the core 6 vs 6 gameplay the series is known for. There will be a new map set in Toronto, Canada along with a variety of new heroes. Jeff Kaplan confirmed that all of the same multiplayer maps and heroes will be shared across both games. All of your cosmetics from the original Overwatch will carry over to the sequel.

No release date was announced for Overwatch 2.

