Fortnite Coral Buddies Have Survived Into Season 4

A big part of Fortnite Season 3 was helping the Coral Buddies launch their rocket off the island, and they got very close to accomplishing that task.

Following the arrival of all of the Marvel heroes in Season 4 and the impending threat of Galactus coming through the rift at any moment, it appears that all of their progress has been wiped away.

While there’s not anything we can do at the moment to help them reclaim their former glory, there is a spot we can visit them at and also claim some free experience in the process.

Here’s where to find the Coral Buddies and the ruins of their civilization in Fortnite Season 4.

Coral Buddies Location

If you’ve been keeping up with the Coral Buddies over the course of Season 3, then you will know exactly where to find them, but we have you covered just in case.

On the far north of the map, at the top island of the ‘B’ quadrant, you’ll be able to find a small island that is populated by these buddies.

All you’ll have to do is head over there and take a look at them. You’ll immediately complete a quest and be rewarded with 25,000 XP. It’s an incredibly easy way to come away with experience, so there’s no reason not to do it.

What Will the Buddies Do Next?

Considering this is the first appearance of the Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 4, there might be a bit more going on with them as the season progresses, but we don’t yet know what will entail.

There has to be some sort of reason why Epic keeps on putting them in the same spot, and we’re sure we’ll be able to find out that answer one day.

Obviously, the bigger story going on involves Galactus, but it’s always nice to see these smaller plotlines going on behind the scenes.

Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

