Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Quests Leak: How to Complete

We’re on the verge of entering Fortnite Season 5 Week 6, which is pretty amazing considering there has only been one major update so far.

Week 6 would normally mean we’re crossing the midpoint of the season, but this one is different as it’s set to run until the midway point of March, making it longer than what we’ve come to expect.

However, this does mean we have the chance to catch up on updates get some new things to look forward to. At the time of this writing, we’ve had very few map changes so far outside of the snow covering the map, but that does seem set to change soon.

At the very least, we have some new quests to look forward to.

Week 6 Epic Quests

Let’s take a look at the regular set of challenges first since that’s what people will be focusing on the most. This list of quests comes courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey.

It’s important to note that there are no gnome related quests this time around, but it does appear that the Coral Buddies from previous seasons are gearing up for a return.

Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond (0/3)

Destroy Motorboats (0/3)

Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks (0/3)

Catch Fish (0/7)

Signal the Coral Buddies (0/1)

Destroy Boats (0/7)

Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels (0/7)

It looks like this week will revolve around fish a lot, whether it’s catching them or blowing them up. Someone at Epic seems to really dislike fish.

Week 6 Legendary Quest

On top of the above challenges, there’s also a Legendary Quest to complete that is typically more difficult to do because there are so many tiers.

For this week, it’s just getting headshots, which is a bit easier than eliminating IO Guards.

Get Headshots (0/20/40/60/80/100)

If the headshots register on NPCs, then this shouldn’t be hard to complete at all. If it only works on other players, then it will be tougher, but not impossible.

This should be the last week without an update since we’re out of leaked challenges, so we should have that to look forward to in the near future.

