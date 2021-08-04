NBA 2K22 Soundtrack to Allow Gamers to Make Their Own Music

The NBA 2K community is thirsty for additional information on the upcoming game, and it’s a good bet we’ll see that rolling in over the next three weeks. Perhaps the opening August salvo arrived on Wednesday morning.

The 2K soundtrack isn’t just packed with huge and upcoming artists, it’s taking the steps to allow you to create your own songs.

NBA 2K22 Soundtrack Will Be Adjoined With the Seasons Concept

2K announced their plans for the NBA 2K22 soundtrack and the publisher is taking a “new approach.” This year, the soundtrack will be a part of the Seasons concept that is prevalent in MyCareer, The Neighborhood and MyTeam. It allows for consistent content drops throughout the release cycle of the game, and in the case of the soundtrack, that will mean more new music releases after the game launches on September 10.

Initially, NBA 2K22 will feature music from artists like Aitch, Freddie Gibbs, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Saweetie, Skepta, Smino, Travis Scott, and more.

The Blend of 2K and Music Culture

The 2K brand and several genres of music have been intertwined for more than a decade. Some of the most popular and iconic hip-hop, R&B, alternative and rock tunes have been featured in the game.





“Basketball and music are so intertwined and have become an integral part of our game,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing for NBA 2K. “NBA 2K has become a global platform for music discovery and that continues with NBA 2K22. This year, we are creating a dynamic soundtrack, complete with early access to unreleased tracks, new artists, and opportunities for fans to become part of the experience and solidify their place in video game history.”

Here is a link to the initial playlist.

First Fridays Should Add a Fresh Perspective

After the game is released, “First Fridays” will be an event in the 2K universe. Every first Friday of a new Season, new songs will be added to the game’s soundtrack. The updates will combine music from established stars as well as up-and-coming artists.

The full rollout will be available in August.

“We’ve built NBA 2K to be one of the gold standards for video game soundtracks,” said David Kelley, Senior Manager, Partnerships & Licensing at 2K. “This year, the opportunity to evolve the experience for players by creating moments where we can debut and share incredible new music is another step toward how we are bringing together the real-world of basketball culture with our game through music, not only through well-known artists, but also providing our players an opportunity to get in the game and showcase their own talents.”

The Producer Series

Another layer of the 2K soundtrack has been added, and it is called the Producer series. This initiative integrates a Beats Pack into the game, which will provide an opportunity for 2K users to actually record bars over beats to showcase their own music.

That feature reminds me a lot of the highly underrated MTV Music Generator game on the original PlayStation and other consoles.





If it works similar, you would be surprised at the level of complexity you can add to the tracks you create. Being able to add lyrics to the music just takes it to another level. We will find out more details closer to launch, but that sounds exciting.

