Yoshinobu Yamamoto Asked Yankees a Very Specific Question During Meeting

The baseball world is patiently waiting to see which MLB team Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs a record-breaking contract with. That includes the New York Yankees, who are perceived to be one of the favorites in these sweepstakes.

Manager Aaron Boone shared details about the Bombers’ Yamamoto pursuit during a December 21 charity event. One comment added insight into what makes the right-hander tick.

“One thing Yoshinobu Yamamoto asked about was the Yankees’ rivalries, according to Aaron Boone, who said he talked about what Yankee Stadium feels like in the playoffs and for games against the Red Sox and Astros,” MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch posted on X, formerly Twitter. Hoch also added that Boone said, “That seemed to light him up a little bit.”

This reaction from Yamamoto checks out based on a December 19 report on MLB Network. Insider Jon Morosi said that people familiar with the hurler’s thinking feel he wants to pitch on baseball’s biggest stage. The Athletic’s Will Sammon also reported on October 23 that the right-hander is interested in pitching for a big-market team.

Yankees Made Their Yamamoto Meeting Personal

New York has met with Yamamoto in-person twice. The first meeting was in Los Angeles on December 11, followed by a second one in New York on December 17, per The Athletic.

They’ve made sure to use everything in their bag of tricks to leave a positive impression. SNY’s Andy Martino reported on November 28 that the Bombers have kept no. 18 out of circulation over the past year because they were purposely saving it for Yamamoto.

During their most recent meeting, the right-hander got to hold a no. 18 Yankees jersey in his hands. “I gave him that jersey,” Aaron Boone said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic on X. The manager went on to say, “It’s his if he wants to keep it.”

As if that wasn’t enough of a personal touch, the Yankees also utilized 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui. Hoch noted that while Matsui wasn’t there in person, he signed a jersey for Yamamoto and recorded a video message for him.

Yamamoto’s Contract Offers Are Starting to Roll In

ESPN’s Jeff Passan said on December 18 that official contract offers from interested teams would start getting sent to Yamamoto’s camp within the coming days. Other than the Yankees, there are five more MLB teams still in the mix for the pitcher. They include the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

As recently as December 19, the Los Angeles Times reported the Dodgers were preparing an offer of at least $250 million. Meanwhile, the Phillies have already submitted an offer. Martino reported the Mets have also made a “very substantial offer” of their own on December 21. The Bombers can be added to this mix, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports general manager Brian Cashman and Co. have sent over a “significant bid” to the ace.

When could we expect a decision from Yamamoto? Heyman said one executive thought it’d happen right before Christmas. However, another thought it’d happen right before the New Year.

Either way, the end is near — Yamamoto has until January 4 to sign with an MLB club, per The Athletic.