Lance Bass Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lance Bass Net worth: $22 Million

$22 Million Birthday: May 4, 1979

Before we get to his money, a collective sadface for Lance Bass who was so close to his dream: owning The Brady Bunch house. Boy band bro Bass, who is not only a singer, dancer, actor, and producer, he’s a nostalgic whose dream was to own the iconic TV home.

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

He was then “crushed” as he was overbid by an unknown corporate entity willing to pay anything for the North Hollywood house part of American TV culture.

With a heavy heart I post this… 😢 pic.twitter.com/sG8bBP142P — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 5, 2018

Bass, as bummed as he was, asked fans to help him feel better by voting in November.

1. The Mississippi Kid Who Wanted to Fly Into Space Got a Call From Justin Timberlake’s Mom & it Changed His Life

It’s reported that Bass, born in 1979 as James Lance Bass to a math teacher mom and a medical technologist dad, was a huge fan of all things space and as a kid went to witness a space shuttle launch in Florida. Fast forwarding to well after leaving N’Sync, Bass actually trained and was certified by NASA and the Russian Space Program as an astronaut/cosmonaut and wanted a seat in a Russian space capsule but could not afford to do it without sponsor money at a cost of around $20 million, and so that dream was dashed.

In 1995, while Bass was in high school, he got a phone call from Justin Timberlake and his mom, Lynn Harless, to see if he’d audition for the boy band ‘N Sync after the bass singer left the band. He flew to Orlando, made the cut, moved into the N’Sync house and and the rest is N’Sync history.

2. N’Sync Was Among the World’s Most Famous & Popular Boy Bands

Can’t believe in one week we’ll be together celebrating our star on Hollywood Blvd! Where’s everyone traveling from? I have some surprises in store for when you get to town 💙 @NSYNC pic.twitter.com/pt7Ytnm07h — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) April 23, 2018

Talk about the origin of the word fan, ‘fanatic,’ the latter is a good way to describe fans of the insanely popular boy band. Not a new creation to be sure; the origins of the so-called ‘boy band,’ which really wasn’t coined until the ’80s, was the Ink Spots in the late 1930s. Fast forward to the Jackson Five, the modern original boy band, then think Menudo, New Edition, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, you get the idea.

Formed in Orlando in 1995, N’Sync was Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone.

The band reportedly earned $90 million for their “Pop Odyssey Tour”, nearly $30 million for the “Celebrity Tour,” both tours promoting the 2001 album ‘Celebrity.’

“No Strings Attached” sold 2.42 million albums in its first week of release.

3. He Formed a Bass Family-Run Music Management Company in 2000 Which Dissolved

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Bass’ music management company Free Lance Entertainment was a partnership with Mercury Nashville, a division of Mercury Records.

Bass wanted the business to be completely run by his family and friends. “Bass employed his parents and sister as talent scouts, and recruited childhood friend and aspiring country singer Meredith Edwards for the company’s first release,” it was reported.

And though Edwards opened for ‘N Sync in 2000 sales of her albums were dismal. Bass did try to keep his label running when he did a talent search with MTV to find artists to sign but the company folded, it was reported.

4. Bass, Who Came Out in 2006 & Wrote ‘Out of Sync’ in 2007 Has Acting Credits, Too

“Out of Sync” was published in 2007. In it Bass spilled the tea on life in the entertainment industry and reflects on his experiences. It reportedly debuted on the New York Times Bestseller list.

The year before, Bass came out in a People magazine story. Bass said he knew he was gay his “whole life” and “told myself, ‘This is what you are. This is the way you were born.’ I definitely didn’t ask to go through this, but I just knew it was something that I would have to hide my whole life.”

Bass was honored with the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award shortly after.

Bass did guest spots on the TV show “7th Heaven,” and his movie credits include roles in “Zoolander,” “Cursed,” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” according to his IMDb page

5. Bass & the Brady Bunch House Deal That ‘Crushed’ a Dream

As of Sunday, according to Zillow the “beloved television home of The Brady Bunch” was still for sale. All that means is no sale has yet been recorded. In any event, it’s listed on Zillow for $1,885,000. The iconic house at 11222 Dilling St., in North Hollywood, Zillow says, is the “second most photographed home” in the U/S. behind the White House.

There are stunning photos of the house on Zillow here.

“Featuring perfectly preserved 1970’s decor, it boasts one of the largest lots in the neighborhood …(12,500 square feet) enormous, lush backyard gardens and lawn, completely private and serene.”

The residential block in NoHo borders the Los Angeles River, which Zillow says is “a unique street-to-river orientation.”

The house has “two master suites, one up/one down plus generous entertaining spaces that flow uniformly from one to the next and to the outdoors. Gated motorcourt plus large separate garage provide parking convenience.Whether inspired by the TV family or the real life surrounding neighborhood, this residence is a perfect postcard of American 70’s style and its special culture.”

Screenwriter Michael Varrati is a Brady house-neighbor and was “rooting” for Bass.