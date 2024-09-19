Is RHOSLC Newcomer Britani Bateman Still Dating Jared Osmond?

Britani Bateman is a new cast member on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City . ” She was introduced to viewers in the season 5 premiere of the Bravo reality show, titled “Costumes or Couture,” along with fellow newcomers Bronwyn Newport and Meili Workman.

In a confessional, series star Heather Gay gave the backstory on her friend Bateman. She described her as “a messed up Mormon, that has been divorced and has been through the ringer.”

Gay also shared that Bateman dating a relative of one of the biggest celebrity musical families from the past 50 years. “She is dating Jared Osmond, as in ‘Osmond’ Osmonds,” the RHOSLC veteran said. “The nephew of Donny and Marie. Which in the Mormon culture is the equivalent of dating Prince Harry. Until today.”

Cut to a flashback to a Facetime call a few hours earlier in which Bateman told Gay, “As of this morning I am single and ready to mingle.”

The 5th season of RHOSLC began filming in February 2024, as seen in a premiere episode Besos party hosted by Lisa Barlow.

Britani Bateman Does Not Have Photos of Jared Osmond on Her Instagram & She No Longer Follows Him

According to her BravoTV.com bio, Bateman is an actress, model, singer, and mom of two. She is also the owner of PURE Productions and works in real estate development, per her bio.

She opened up about her relationship with Jared Osmond in a RHOSLC confessional. “Jared and I have been dating eight months and we’ve broken up, hmmm, 16 times, I wanna say? A lot,” she said. “I feel like I’m on this hamster wheel of dating other people, breaking up, and getting back together. I’m a crazy person but there is just something about him. Mmm. He’s yummy.”

Osmond is the son of Virl Osmond, the eldest sibling in the famous Osmond family. Virl was born with a hearing impairment and was not part of the pop rock group that made his brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy famous in the 1970s and beyond.

Jared Osmond, 53, has a successful career as a real estate developer and investor, per an interview on the “A Game Podcast.”

It is unclear if Bateman got back together with Osmond after their breakup when she joined RHOSLC. A Reddit thread posted in February 2024 included a screenshot of Bateman that appeared to be from a Bumble dating profile. In September 2024, Bateman posted to X about the challenges of relationships.

As of this writing, there are no photos of Osmond on Bateman’s Instagram page. She also does not follow Osmond on the social media platform, but she does follow his daughter Paige as well as David Osmond, the son of Alan Osmond.

Jared Osmond does not follow Bateman on Instagram.

Britani Bateman’s Social Media Activity Was Questioned

Bateman’s run on RHOSLC has only just begun, but she’s already caused some controversy. In early 2024, the fan account @MrHousewives posted screenshots alleging that Bateman created a fan page for Osmond and then posted comments from the account, which she responded to. It has not been confirmed that Bateman created the account.

Of course, burner accounts are nothing new to the RHOSLC cast. Season 4 of the Bravo reality show ended with the revelation that cast member Monica Garcia was the mastermind behind Reality Von Tease, a troll Instagram account that tormented the cast for years. Garcia was fired after the RHOSLC finale.

During a guest appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast in February 2024, Garcia alleged that Bateman was behind several burner accounts and blamed her for them. “The amount of people that have sent me voice notes from this Britani girl, of her blaming all these burner accounts on me, is astounding,” Garcia alleged. The former RHOSLC star said she had never met Bateman and knew nothing about her.

“[I’ve listened] to voice notes of her saying like, ‘I’m thinking these [burner accounts] are all Monica,’” Garcia said. “And I’m like, ‘Why are you doing it? What the hell?’”

Podcast host Tamra Judge speculated that Bateman may have been “projecting because she has been busted opening up Finstas for her boyfriend to make him look like a heartthrob or something.”

Garcia agreed that Bateman appeared to be behind multiple fan accounts focused on Osmond. “From what people are sending me, it’s like several accounts, like, of fan accounts. I don’t know. Like, fanning her, fanning the guy,” Garcia claimed. “I don’t know. All I know is she’s blaming it on me, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’”

Bateman has not commented on Garcia’s claims.