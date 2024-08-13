Lions Sign Veteran QB After Hendon Hooker Injury

The Detroit Lions are giving their depleted quarterback room a veteran boost.

After losing second-year quarterback and presumed No. 2 Hendon Hooker to a concussion after their first preseason game, the Lions announced on August 12 that they signed former New York Giants signal-caller Jake Fromm.

While Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed hope that Hooker would be back in time for the team’s season opener, Fromm’s addition will bring the depth needed to keep starter Jared Goff from having to see the field too much through the rest of the preseason.

Former Georgia Quarterback Joins Lions in Flurry of Roster Moves

Fromm came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2020, taking on an unusual role that season as a “quarantine” quarterback who practiced away from the rest of his teammates as an insurance policy in case of a COVID outbreak.

Fromm joined the Giants the following season and appeared in three games that season, including two starts. The former Georgia quarterback completed 27-of-60 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions that year.

First look at the new guy, Jake Fromm pic.twitter.com/BlxlcKyRNC — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) August 12, 2024

If Hooker is unable to return for the team’s next preseason game, Fromm could see significant time alongside fellow reserve Nate Sudfeld. The Lions held Goff out of their first preseason game and have played him sparingly in the preseason.

The Lions made a number of other roster moves, waiving veteran wide receiver Antoine Green with an injury designation. The team also released offensive lineman Ike Boettger and signed linebacker Ty Summers.

Lions Impressed With Hendon Hooker’s Progress

Fromm is likely not a challenge to Hooker’s place as No. 2 behind Goff this season. After spending the majority of his rookie season rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Tennessee, Hooker has earned some good reviews for his work throughout the offseason and first preseason game.

Campbell said in May that he was happy with the progress seen from Hooker.

“There was some improvement yesterday that we had really been looking for, and you felt a little bit of — there’s some development there that was really good to see,” Campbell said, via The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy . “Just some of his reads, some of the throws he made, so yeah. It’s hard to put a timeline on things. Every player grows at a different level and especially at that position. The quarterback position now, we put a lot on those guys, and he’s got a lot.”

Hooker’s development could also force the Lions into a difficult decision down the road. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder predicted that the Lions could end up trading Hooker, who is expected to remain stuck behind Goff on the depth chart.