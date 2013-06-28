Ernest Wallace: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ernest Wallace, aka “BO” aka “Fish,” is a suspected accomplice in the murder allegedly committed by NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Wallace, who was arrested June 28 after turning himself in, becomes the third arrest connected to the June 17 murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro, Massachusetts — after Hernandez and Carlos Ortiz.

Here’s what you should know about him.

1. Wallace Turned Himself in to Police in Florida

On June 28, the same day as a police announcement that declared Ernest Wallace a wanted man, he was apprehended. He was arrested in Miramar, Florida, after turning himself in to authorities. In his brief time as a fugitive, he was described as “armed and dangerous.”

2. Ernest Wallace is Allegedly an ‘Accessory After the Fact’

Ernest Wallace was wanted on charges of accessory after the fact, suggesting he was not directly involved with the murder of Lloyd, but that he had a role in assisting with the concealment of the crime. His activity in the Lloyd case earned him “active felony warrants in Massachusetts.”

3. Wallace Has Ties to Several States

Wallace is also said to have lived recently in Connecticut, but the official police statement also said he has ties to Georgia, Florida and Massachusetts. Indeed, his discovery in Florida supports this.

4. The Car He Was Last Seen Driving Was Found This Morning in Connecticut

Wallace, 41, was last seen driving a silver/gray Chrysler 300 with Rhode Island license plates. That car was recovered this morning in Bristol, Connecticut. The implication is that Hernandez rented the car for Ortiz and Wallace to get out of town.

5. Now All 3 Suspects Tied to Lloyd’s Murder Are in Custody

With the release of Wallace’s name, it now appears that we know who was with Hernandez on the night of Lloyd’s murder: Lloyd, Carlos Ortiz (above) and Ernest Wallace. All three are in custody.