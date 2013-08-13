Hannah Anderson Back on Ask.fm, Answering Questions About Kidnapping

Three days after being rescued in the Idaho wilderness, 16-year-old Amber Alert victim Hannah Anderson returned to social media. On her Ask.fm page, a website that allows users to ask questions on a person’s profile anonymously, Anderson answered flood of inquires and provided answers to the most baffling and previously unanswered questions about her kidnapping.

Although she was accused numerous times of not being the real Hannah Anderson and “capitalizing on the tragedy,” a brief scroll reveals that this account long predates the kidnapping and that Anderson posted photos of herself to the account frequently before last week.

Questions like: What her family was doing at DiMaggio’s house, how her family was killed, why she did not try to ask witnesses in Idaho for help, whether or not she was held against her will, were all surreally mixed in with normal teenage social media banter. She also had to combat some terribly disturbing questions making terrible accusations and threats.

The 12-hour question-and-answer back and forth revealed a lot of previously unknown details about the seven days she was missing with family friend and suspected murderer James Lee DiMaggio, 40.

Read some of the more enlightening and shocking revelations below: