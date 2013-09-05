Daniel Joseph Reilly, ‘Facebook Rapist’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Massachusetts man Daniel Joseph Reilly, 24, is accused of befriending two young teens on Facebook and then pressuring them to meet up with him. He is being charged with multiple counts of rape as well as other crimes allegedly committed during the prolonged connection between Reilly and the teenage girls.

Here is what you need to know about this awful alleged crime:

1. He Lied About His Age

According to the Patriot Ledger , Reilly befriend two teenage girls, 14 and 15 years old, respectively, telling them he was 18 and 19 years old. The two girls accepted his Facebook “friend request” last spring because they had mutual friends with him.

Soon the relationship turned sour and the 24-year-old became persistent that the girls meet up with him, and even allegedly sent the teens pictures of his genitals.

2. He is Being Charged With Multiple Counts of Rape

The 14-year-old girl told police that she and Reilly, who she believed was only 19 years old, met three times between April and July. During this time police say he also met with the 15-year-old girl.

Fox News Boston reports that in his first two arraignments on August 9 and September 4, Reilly was charged was with six counts of statutory rape, two counts of rape of a child with force, providing obscene material to a minor, and enticing a child under 16.

One count of statutory rape in the statue of Massachusetts is a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if the victim is under the age of 16-years-old.

3. His Bail is Only $15,000, But He’s Still in Jail

My Fox Boston is reporting that after Reilly’s first arraignment on August 9, bail was set at $10,000. However, after the second arraignment on September 4, bail was raised to $15,000.

Despite the modest amount, Reilly remains behind bars — apparently his friends aren’t interested in coming to the aid of an alleged child rapist.

If Reilly posts bail, he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device at all times.

4. He is Due Back in Court October 1

Reilly is due back in the Hingham District Court, seen above, on October 1 for a probable cause hearing. The purpose of this hearing is to determine if a crime has actually been committed and if the defendant committed the crime in question. If the prosecutor can convince the judge, then the case will go before a jury.

5. Facebook Has an Advice Page for Teens

Facebook has created a page that gives advice to teens about safe and appropriate behavior on Facebook, including ways to block or ignore specific people if they are harassing or sending inappropriate material. They also give the following “Tips for Teens:”