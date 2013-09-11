Veronica Zuazo, George Zimmerman’s Mistress: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Veronica Zuazo, 31, is the alleged homewreck who has stolen George Zimmerman away from his wife, Shellie, reports The Daily Mail. It was reported last week that Shellie Zimmerman had filed for divorce from George, just weeks after her husband was acquitted of the murder of teenager of Trayvon Martin.

Here’s what you need to know about the new (old) woman in George Zimmerman’s life…

1. Zuazo Has a Long History With Zimmerman

Way back in August 2005, Zuazo filed a restraining order against Zimmerman. It’s alleged that the order was for domestic violence. In response, Zimmerman filed his own restraining order against Zuazo, both orders were granted, reports MSNBC.

The couple had split up at the time of the incident, reports The Miami Herald. Zuazo says she saw Zimmerman near home, when she asked why he was there he claimed he was there to “check up on her.”

In the petition, Zuazo wrote:

I freaked out and told him to leave. I ran up the stairs and called 911 as he walked out.

Zimmerman contradicts the claim saying that Zuazo asked him to spend the night, when he refused, she accused him of seeing another woman and attacked and clawed him.

According to court petitions that were accessed by the Herald, there were three other instances of domestic violence:

Zuazo claimed that three years earlier, Zimmerman had attacked her when they were driving to counseling. She claimed she popped her gum in his face, spurring him to call her names and smacking her mouth with his open hand. In January 2002, she also claimed, Zimmerman got upset because she got home too late. They tussled. He threw her on the bed. She smacked him. Zimmerman left for the night. For his part, Zimmerman claimed that in November 2002, she attacked him with a baseball bat after she discovered he went to a concert without her.

2. Zuazo and Zimmerman Hitched Up Just Days After His Acquittal

The Daily Mail reports that a few days after being acquitted of the murder of Trayvon Martin, Zimmerman left the home he shared with Shellie Zimmerman. Taking only one of their dogs, a rottweiler named Leroy. After Shellie learned that George was seeing his ex-fiancee. The Mail reports that Shellie texted George to say: “Don’t you ever bring that woman into my house.”

3. The Reports of Zimmerman’s Infidelitiy Are Being Attributed to a Friend, John Donnelly

Donnelly, who describes himself a close friend of Zimmerman, clarified the behind-the-scenes happenings of the Zimmerman family after his friend’s acquittal. He explained how just two days after the conclusion of the trial, Zimmerman packed a bag, took one of the couple’s two dogs, and “went AWOL.” Shellie was left alone, unprotected in hiding among numerous death threats from the public.

According to Donnelly, Shellie found out and gave George a warning: Don’t bring her [Zuazo] into their home. She was hoping, according to Donnelly, that it was just a phase as he decompressed from the trial, but when she ran into her husband with Zuazo pulling up to their family home, it was the final straw. She filed for divorce in the days following and made an appearance on TV, giving an interview about how “George is all about George” and that he was feeling invincible since his acquittal.

4. Zuazo Works at a Beauty Salon

It’s also reported that Zuazo had been married since her time with Zimmerman, it’s further speculated that the marriage ended three years ago. The Miami Herald reports that Zuazo used to refer to Zimmerman, lovably, as “Georgie.”

5. The Extent of George and Shellie’s Problems Was Made Truly Public After Their Domestic Dispute

George Zimmerman’s estranged wife called police in a panic, accusing her estranged husband of punching her father in the face and uttering threats to use his gun. You can listen to the 911 call here:

Authorities revealed that most of the things she claimed in the call were false. The main point being that George did not actually have a gun on him during the altercation. Police did not find a weapon on him when they detained him at gunpoint, reports The Orlando Sentinel.

“We did not find a gun, did not locate a weapon,” said Zach Hudson, public information officer with the Lake Mary Police Department. “Nobody ever saw a gun. A gun is not part of this story.”

No charges will be filed against either party, according to local police.

What does appear to be true is that George did attempt to destroy her wife’s iPad, which she was using to film him with. Police confirmed today that the tablet “is in multiple pieces.” Police hope to be able to extract the video file from the device to shed more light on yesterday’s events. With the destruction of this piece of property, George could face charges over destruction of evidence as it’s being reported that Shellie Zimmerman was recording the incident on her iPad. It is not clear if Veronica Zuazo played any role in the domestic incident.