Police Chief Agrees: George Zimmerman is ‘Sandy Hook Waiting to Happen’

Think Progress have gotten their hands on a series of astonishing emails between a man who lives close to where George and Shellie Zimmerman’s domestic dispute happened on September 10 and the local police chief. The man, Santiago Rodriguez, emails Lake Mary Police Chief Steve Bracknell about his safety concerns regarding Zimmerman. In the first email Rodriguez refers to Zimmerman as a “ticking time bomb.”

Then Rodriguez goes on:

To which Bracknell replies:

On Tuesday, September 10, police in Lake Mary, Florida, were called to the home of Shellie Zimmerman’s parents, where it’s alleged her estranged husband, George, had created an altercation. Zimmerman reportedly hit his father-in-law in the nose, destroyed Shellie’s iPad and had a gun with him.

She made a frantic 911 call but later changed her story.

Think Progress has further reported that Steve Bracknell has confirmed the emails are legit, but has distanced himself from the comments he made. You can read the full correspondance between Rodriguez and Chief Bracknell here: