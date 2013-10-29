Westboro Baptist Church Plans to Picket Lou Reed’s Funeral

In responding to a tweet from The Who’s official Twitter account, the Westboro Baptist Church used its infamous “#picketfunerals” hashtag. The tag is reserved for events that the hate group’s monsters intend to picket with their vile signs and nonsense chants.

He promoted fag beasts & blasphemed God. Now he’s in hell. #PicketFuneral #WarnLiving RT @TheWho: RIP Lou Reed. Walk on the peaceful side. — Westboro Baptist (@WBCSays) October 28, 2013

The church, which is based in Topeka, Kansas, has been on a tirade against the late legend Lou Reed, who died at age 71 on October 27. Westboro tweeted over the past few days:

“@HuffingtonPost: This is how we’ll remember Lou Reed” You wouldn’t give 2 shakes about him if he wasn’t a fag pimp! pic.twitter.com/ujbjBKnQK1 — Westboro Baptist (@WBCSays) October 29, 2013

The “church,” which has made its name in protesting high-profile funerals — somehow relating the deaths to acceptance of homosexuality in society — has proven time and again that no tragedy is safe from the group’s vile opinions.