Westboro Baptist Church Plans to Picket Lou Reed’s Funeral

In responding to a tweet from The Who’s official Twitter account, the Westboro Baptist Church used its infamous “#picketfunerals” hashtag. The tag is reserved for events that the hate group’s monsters intend to picket with their vile signs and nonsense chants.

The church, which is based in Topeka, Kansas, has been on a tirade against the late legend Lou Reed, who died at age 71 on October 27. Westboro tweeted over the past few days:

The “church,” which has made its name in protesting high-profile funerals — somehow relating the deaths to acceptance of homosexuality in society — has proven time and again that no tragedy is safe from the group’s vile opinions.

