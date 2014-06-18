WATCH: Stairs at World Cup Stadium Shaking Under Weight of Fans

As thousands of fans flooded into Rio De Janeiro’s Maracana stadium to see the World Cup match between Bosnia and Argentina, cameras caught the staircase leading to the stadium shaking. Above, you can watch the unsettling video of the staircase wobbling side to side below excited soccer fans.

Prior to the World Cup, the stadium underwent a three-year and $536 million renovation project. A test game, between Brazil and England, was planned for May 30, 2013, but plans to stage the game at Maracana were canceled due to safety issues.