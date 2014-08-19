Steven Sotloff: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Original story below

Steven Sotloff is the other U.S. journalist shown in the James Foley execution video. In the last moments of the horrifying footage, the executioner says: “The life of this American citizen, Obama, depends on your next decision.”

On last reports, Sotloff was being held in Raqqa, Syria. His family were aware that he had been kidnapped but, heeding advice, did not want it to be public.

Here’s what you need to know about Sotloff:

1. Sotloff Is a Nationally Recognized Journalist

Sotloff is a renowned journalist who has worked for Time Magazine, among other outlets, and been a guest on CNN and Fox News. He apparently filed his last piece for Time on November 26, 2012. The piece was about “Libya’s New Crisis.”

2. He Has Been Missing for 12 Months

How much of an impact with big man #GregOden have with #MiamiHeat next season? — Steven Sotloff (@stevensotloff) August 3, 2013

Sotloff had been missing, believed kidnapped since August 4, when he was taken in Aleppo, Syria. Sotloff, a Miami native, sent his last tweet on August 3, 2013. His second to last tweet was more relevant to conflicts in the region:

Hannibal Lecter wannabe Abu Sakkar killed by the Syrian regime today pic.twitter.com/xfAqEb99fW — Steven Sotloff (@stevensotloff) July 31, 2013

A White House petition has been set up to try to force President Obama to do everything in his power to free Sotloff.

3. He’s a UCF Graduate

Is it bad that I want to focus on #syria, but all I can think of is a #HEATFinals repeat? — Steven Sotloff (@stevensotloff) June 12, 2013

According to his LinkedIn page, Sotloff is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He refers to his job as “Traveling Man.” On his Twitter page, Sotloff frequently tweeted about his beloved Miami Heat.

On August 7, 2013, just days after Sotloff was taken, his sister, Lauren, posted this on Facebook:

4. Sotloff Was Based in Libya & ‘Deeply Loved the Islamic World’

His social media posts were largely about the locals and scenery he encountered while working in Libya.

On his Facebook page, Sotloff wrote that he was living in Benghazi. A friend of Sotloff’s, Anne Marloe, wrote on Twitter that he lived in Yemen for years and that he “spoke good Arabic, deeply loved the Islamic world.”

5. The NSC Has Reacted to the Video

The National Security Council, reacting to the Foley video, said: