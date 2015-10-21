Sasha Samsudean: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mystery abounds after a beautiful Floridian woman was found murdered inside her apartment after a night of partying with friends. The victim is 27-year-old Sasha Samsudean. She was found dead on the night of October 17 having last been seen at around 1:45 a.m. that morning returning home after being out with friends in Orlando. In the hope of jogging the public’s memory, police have released CCTV footage of Samsudean in her apartment building in Uptown Place, Orlando. So far, cops haven’t questioned any suspects in the death.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. There Were No Signs of Forced Entry to Her Home

As the search for her killer goes on, police in Orlando announced that Samsudean’s body was found by officers at around 8 p.m. on October 17 after her friends found it suspicious that they hadn’t heard from her all day. An Orlando police spokesperson said that there were no signs of forced entry to her apartment but have not said if there were any bruises or signs of a struggle on Samsudean’s body.

All they’re saying right now is that investigators are confident she was the victim of a homicide. My News 13 reports that cops have been seen at her apartment building, off North Orange Avenue in the city, for days now handing out fliers to residents and passers by. A resident there, Amber Hirschfeld, told the station “It could have happened to any of us. It’s really easy to, like, get into the building if you don’t live here. You can just kind of walk in.”

2. One neighbor Complained that the Police Aren’t Giving Other Residents Any Details

One neighbor, Liz Scarborough, told WESH, that “It’s pretty vague to just tell us that something happened and not give us any details as to what. Not even close to details.” That station also reports that Samsudean graduated from Seminole High School in 2006, where she was on the Dazzlers dance team, before graduating from the University of Florida. My News 13 reports that on the day she died, Samsudean had been with friends at a bar called Side Bar to watch an Orlando City soccer game, just down the block from her place. Orlando Police Sgt. Wanda Ford told the media on October 20 “Actually we’ve given a lot of information. We know that she went out. We know that she walked home and we know that she made it home and that’s all we have and that’s why we’re asking for the public’s assistance in this…we’re really looking into Uptown Apartments and trying to figure it out, because we know that she made it inside her apartment…Just know that homicide is still working on it. There’s some details that we have to just trust that our homicide detectives and that they’re looking at everything to solve this.”

3. She Was an Award Winning Charity Volunteer

According to her LinkedIn page, Samsudean was a New York native, born in the city in 1988. On her profile, she writes that she worked for educational services firm Pearson, managing their social media accounts. Samsudean was also a volunteer with the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando. That group paid tribute to her on their Facebook page, writing:

Our association family was saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Sasha Samsudean this weekend. Sasha was one of a kind, a tireless volunteer, and had an awesomely infectious personality you couldn’t help but admire. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sasha’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will miss you, Sasha.

In 2012, she was named Account Executive of the Year at the the AAGS’s Golden Key Awards.

4. Her Funeral Contained a Mix of 3 Different Faiths

Samsudean was laid to rest on October 20 at a mixed faith service in Orlando, reports the Sentinel. The newspaper says that the service was private and that it blended Hindu, Islamic and Christian practices. She is survived by her parents and brother Ken Samsudean Jr. He was critically injured in a 2012 bizarre car accident when he, along with three others, were hit while their vehicles were stopped in east Orlando.

5. Cops Are Offering a Reward of $5,000 for Information in the Case

Sasha Samsudean is in my prayers, dazzlers never forgotten 😞 — CORI (@CorinMatthewss) October 19, 2015

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for anybody with information that leads to an arrest in the killing of Samsudean. Anybody with information is asked to call 800-43308477.